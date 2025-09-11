Did TMZ cheer over Charlie Kirk's death? Network addresses viral reaction

TMZ Executive Producer Harvey Levin (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

Popular news outlet TMZ is facing backlash as netizens heard some staff members laughing and cheering before executive producer Harvey Levin announced Charlie Kirk's passing.

The TMZ founder and producer was livestreaming from the newsroom when he was informed by sources that the political commentator and activist had passed away after being shot during Utah Valley University's event. At the time, some cheering was noticed by the viewers.

After some time, when Harvey Levin was informed that US President Donald Trump paid tribute to Kirk on Truth Social, once again laughter and cheering were heard.

After netizens called out TMZ on X, the tweets garnered thousands of likes. X users assumed that the TMZ staff were supposedly celebrating Charlie Kirk's death.

Co-executive producers Harvey Levin and Charles Latibeaudiere released an official apology. They explained that while they were reporting on Kirk's assassination, some people were watching an unrelated car chase video in the back of the office.

They insisted that TMZ was not celebrating Charlie Kirk's death.

Addressing tone deaf laughter pic.twitter.com/7lOvG7z3H4 — TMZ (@TMZ) September 11, 2025

TMZ released an official statement regarding the rumor of their staff allegedly celebrating Charlie Kirk's death

After clips of the livestream spread on social media, TMZ put up an official apology on Wednesday. They insisted that the staff's cheers and laughter were not related to Kirk's passing.

TMZ admitted that the staff members watching the car chase video in a nearby room during the coverage of such news were "tone deaf."

They apologized to the viewers and any internet user who was hurt by the clip.

"Nevertheless, watching a car chase at that moment was tone deaf, and the sounds of laughter at that crucial moment were totally out of line. We apologize to anyone who heard that, as we were in the middle of covering such a tragic story," the media outlet wrote.

Netizens commented on the apology on X. They bashed the media company, saying that there supposedly cannot be anything funny about a car chase video.

Some X users even demanded that TMZ release the car chase video so they could see if it was funny or not.

"Why were people cheering during a car chase? Also, during the car chase broadcast they announced Charlie Kirk being shot, RIGHT at the time the people cheered. There was nothing on screen during the chase to cheer about," one netizen wrote.

"You're lying, and we all know it. They read the X post, cheered, and then gave you the message. I'll never land on any channel or video affiliated with TMZ again. You're all f**kin disgusting," one X user wrote.

"Can you explain what was so funny about a car chase? I've watched hundreds of them working in newsrooms and they are rarely humorous enough to elicit that type of response," another user added.

In other news, Charlie Kirk's assassin has not been caught. In a press conference on Wednesday, the police stated that one suspect was interrogated.

However, they were released in the afternoon. Stay tuned for more updates regarding Charlie Kirk's passing.