Did the Phillies Karen issue a public statement claiming she plans to leave the country? Viral posts explored

The Phillies Karen from the September 5, 2025, Phillies-Marlins game is going viral on Facebook as multiple users shared her alleged statements regarding the online backlash.

The Facebook page called Meanwhile in Delco uploaded a post on Sunday, claiming that the Phillies Karen supposedly said that she could not leave her house as people were seemingly harassing her and calling her the "Karen Ballsnatcher."

The post has garnered over 250,000 reactions and 100,000 comments.

"Phillies Karen makes public announcement. She claims she can't leave her house now without everyone booing at her no matter where she goes. She says everyone is treating her unfairly," one post stated.

In another Facebook post, Meanwhile in Delco shared that the Phillies Karen was reportedly planning to leave the country because of "unfair" treatment from others.

"Phillies Karen makes public statement, plans to leave country and never come back. She claims everyone is treating here unfair," the post claimed.

The viral posts about the woman from the Phillies-Marlins game are fake, as her identity has not been confirmed, nor has she come forward to give a statement. The images used are AI-generated as well.

The father from the viral clip shared his thoughts on the incident and the Phillies Karen

Drew Feltwell, the man in the viral clip, sat down for a short interview with NBC 10 Philadelphia, with his daughter, and son, Lincoln.

He shared that he and his wife attended the game with their two children.

He wanted to catch the ball and give it to Lincoln, as his tenth birthday was soon approaching, and he wanted to create a special memory.

Drew Feltwell said that, unlike what the viral woman claimed, the ball was not picked up by her and was in between two armrests. He grabbed it and gave it to his son.

Feltwell shared that he was not expecting the woman to come over seconds later. He said that the woman, now nicknamed the Phillies Karen, "went on and on," saying that the ball was hers.

Drew stated that at that moment, he decided to "de-escalate" the situation and gave her the ball.

"I jumped out of my skin, and I was like, 'Why are you here? Go away,' and she's like, 'That's my ball, you stole it. Those are from our seats.' I was like, 'There was nobody in that seat'... She just went on and on. I don't even remember what she said. A lot of eyes on us by that time. The ball was already in his glove, and she just wouldn't stop," Drew Feltwell stated.

Drew shared that he regretted giving the ball to the Phillies Karen, as giving the homerun ball to his son "meant a lot." Lincoln said that he did not like the fact that they had to give the ball away.

However, he accepted it because the woman was adamant about getting it.

Drew said that after the woman got her ball, the bystanders started booing her, and she had to leave after five minutes.

He also noted that Harrison Bader spoke to them after the game, took photos with them, and gave Lincoln a signed bat.