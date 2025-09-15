Mick Jagger has not responded to Charlie Kirk's death on any platform (Image via Getty)

Reports of musician Mick Jagger paying tribute to Charlie Kirk after his death on September 10, 2025, have been trending online. The viral claims stated that the artist was performing in New York City when he stopped in between and requested the audience to maintain a minute of silence in honor of Kirk and the people who died in the 9/11 attacks.

Notably, the reports were revealed to be fake as they were claims generated through AI. Sensationalist pages on Facebook are allegedly resharing the news to cash in on the misinformation circulating after Kirk was shot dead.

According to Book Nest, Mick’s performance was attended by around 20,000 people. As soon as he told the audience to become silent, Jagger reportedly started singing God Bless Arena. Mick also referred to Kirk’s death and the 9/11 victims by saying:

“A flame has gone out, but the light from his heart will remain forever.”

Another report by USA Hot News stated that Mick Jagger shared a statement in response to those who were making fun of Charlie Kirk’s death. As per the outlet, Jagger’s statement emerged from some clips on social media.

“I’ve spent my life on stage singing about love, loss, rebellion, and resilience. To see someone celebrated in death – no matter our differences – is beyond comprehension. I refuse to stay silent while humanity is mocked.”

As of this writing, Mick Jagger has not posted anything related to Charlie Kirk’s death on any platform. However, he has yet to respond to the viral claims related to the tribute during a performance and the other statement.

AI tools have continued spreading false claims about Charlie Kirk’s death

Around two days after Charlie was shot dead, CBS News stated that they discovered 10 posts created through the AI chatbot Grok on X. The posts incorrectly identified the suspect, Tyler Robinson, who was allegedly involved in the case.

On September 12, 2025, Grok responded to a user on X, who commented below a post by AFP News Agency, speaking about the misinformation being spread through AI. The user was seeking an answer from Grok about the false identity of the suspect, and the chatbot replied by saying:

“In the chaos following Charlie Kirk’s assassination, I incorrectly identified Michael Mallinson as the shooter and misattributed info to CNN and NYT. This stemmed from processing unverified viral claims too quickly. xAI is reviewing to refine fact-checking - updates will help prevent such errors.”

Apart from the false identity of the suspect, altered versions of the pictures originally shared by the FBI started going viral, as per CBS News. One of them also featured an individual who was looking older compared to Tyler Robinson. Notably, Grok also shared a false date of Charlie Kirk’s death.

Moreover, Grok’s responses to the questions related to Tyler turned out to be inconsistent. The chatbot claimed that Robinson was a Republican and a nonpartisan voter, despite that Tyler has not been associated with any political party.

Meanwhile, Tyler Robinson was taken into custody by the US Marshals last week, and he is currently being held at the Utah County Jail.