Did Michael Buble urge fans to observe a minute of silence in honor of Charlie Kirk before every game? Viral claim debunked

Michael Bublé (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

The news of Michael Buble reportedly asking fans to observe a minute of silence in honor of Charlie Kirk is going viral on Facebook. The singer's fan page, Golden Mic Moments, shared the news by making a post on the social media platform.

The fan page shared a link to an article, which claimed Michael Buble allegedly created a "patriotic movement" in the music community by urging fans to stand in silent tribute at sports matches, professional arenas, or small gatherings. The singer supposedly said that it would be a "powerful tribute to Kirk's legacy."

"Canadian superstar Michael Bublé has entered the conversation with a heartfelt gesture that transcends music, borders, and politics. In an emotional public statement, the beloved singer called on fans across Canada to observe a minute of silence before every game, whether at local sports matches, professional arenas, or even community-level gatherings in honor of Charlie Kirk," the article stated.

The news of Michael Buble urging fans to observe a minute of silence in honor of Charlie Kirk before every game is false. The singer has not spoken up about the political commentator's death.

The Facebook page, Golden Mic Moments, has created numerous false posts in the past, often adding AI-generated pictures to get more clicks. The viral post has garnered nearly 9,000 reactions and more than 550 comments.

The majority of the Facebook users seemingly believed the post as they praised Michael Buble for his alleged statement.

European Parliament refused to observe a moment of silence for Charlie Kirk, citing protocol

According to The New York Times's September 11, 2025, report, Charlie Weimers, the right-wing member of the Sweden Democrats party, talked about Charlie Kirk and his assassination at a plenary session on Thursday.

Charlie Weimers then requested other members of the European Parliament to join him in a moment of silence. Roberta Metsola, the president of the European Parliament, rejected the suggestion.

She said that in such cases, a member of the Parliament or a political group must submit a request for a moment of silence at the start of the plenary session. The president, Roberta Metsola, must announce the moment of silence as well.

"Mr. Weimers, we discussed this, and you know that the president has denied the request for a minute of silence... Dear colleagues, I am happy to explain it again. The decision to hold a minute of silence is a prerogative of the president," Roberta Metsola stated.

The rejection was met with disagreement from some members of the European Parliament, as they started banging the desks and shouting.

In other news, the baseball team, the New York Yankees, and the football team, the Green Bay Packers, held a moment of silence in honor of Charlie Kirk on Wednesday and Thursday.

The right-wing political commentator's assassination is under FBI investigation. On Thursday, the FBI released pictures of the suspect. The unidentified man wore black glasses, a black cap, a black t-shirt with the US flag and eagle, and jeans. The FBI also released surveillance footage of the man escaping after shooting Charlie Kirk.