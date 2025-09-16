Did Bill Ackman threaten Charlie Kirk at Hamptons meeting? Billionaire denies Candace Owens’ claims

Bill Ackman recalled his meeting with Charlie Kirk that happened earlier this year (Image via Getty)

Bill Ackman has recently responded to Candace Owens, who claimed that the billionaire threatened Charlie Kirk a few weeks ago during a meeting in Hamptons. Ackman has now dismissed the allegations, saying that they are not true.

Notably, a video of Candace’s podcast went viral on September 16, 2025, where she also made certain claims about Seth Dillon, the Babylon Bee CEO. Owens alleged that there was some form of intervention from Ackman and Dillon due to Kirk’s “rational thoughts” on Israel.

Owens additionally stated that Charlie was invited to Israel by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Kirk rejected it after being allegedly pressurized for the same. Candace even claimed:

“I know that Charlie was offered a ton of money in this moment. A ton of money.”

Bill Ackman took to his official handle on X (formerly Twitter) the same day when the video of Candace Owens started trending everywhere, sharing a lengthy statement. He referred to the allegations made by Owens and clarified:

“I have never blackmailed anyone, let alone Charlie Kirk. I have never offered Charlie or Turning Point any money in an attempt to influence Charlie’s opinion on anything. In fact, my interactions with Charlie have been extremely cordial, albeit limited, regretfully so, as I was very impressed by him and his work and I will sadly never see him again.”

Bill also criticized Candace’s allegations by saying that he regrets residing in a society where social media stars aim to “monetize” Kirk’s death. As of this writing, Owens has not replied to the post shared by Bill Ackman.

Bill Ackman recalled his meeting with Charlie Kirk in the latest social media post

Bill’s statement on X featured him speaking about the time when he first connected with Charlie Kirk, who texted him in May this year. Ackman wrote that the late political activist wanted to meet him, and due to a busy schedule, they opted to speak on Zoom.

Bill Ackman wrote that Charlie Kirk expressed his concern about young conservatives being tired of defending Israel and suggested a meeting of some conservative influencers to understand the opinion of the conservative community about Israel.

“We chose the afternoon of August 4th to the afternoon of the 5th for the convening, and Charlie and members of my team worked to put together an invitation list. I offered to host the sessions of Bridgehampton (and cover the costs) so that I could attend some of the sessions as I was working from there at that time. Charlie sent out the invitations and about 35 or so influencers accepted,” Bill wrote.

Ackman said that the topics of discussion in the meeting included America’s economic future, the cultural landscape of dating and marriage, the convergence of East and West, and Mamdani.

Bill said that the influencers who attended the meeting had millions of followers, and he was told by Charlie to “moderate” the discussion for America’s economic future. Ackman recalled his experience of being a part of the meeting, as he stated:

“I found the sessions I attended interesting and I really enjoyed meeting the influencers. It gave me considerable perspective on what is on the mind of young Americans on a wide range of issues. At the end of the event, I say with Charlie and members of my team and we discussed the events of the convening.”

Bill Ackman also wrote that he and Charlie Kirk continued speaking to each other on text and discussed other topics. Towards the end, Ackman addressed the reason for telling the story, as he referred to Candace Owens’ claims of blackmailing Kirk, and said that it was not an attempt to influence Charlie to change his views on Israel.