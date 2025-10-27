"Depression can’t hit a moving target": Jen Affleck gets honest about postpartum struggles during Dancing With the Stars

Jen Affleck with pro partner Jan Ravnik (Image Via Instagram@dancingwiththestars)

Jen Affleck got candid about her postpartum blues while preparing her stage on Dancing With the Stars season 34.

Jen, popularly known for her reality show The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, is competing in the dance reality show, Dancing With the Stars, with pro partner Jan Ravnik.

She shared a TikTok on October 25, 2025 that showed a behind-the-scenes moment of the dance reality show.

The video focused on Jen Affleck sitting on the couch looking out of energy and unmotivated as Jan Ravnik convinces her to sit up and dance.

Ravnik dances to Donna Summer’s Last Dance when The Secret Life of Mormon Wife star smiles and joins him.

She captioned the TikTok tagging Jan and the Dancing With the Stars official account stating:



“Depression can’t hit a moving target.”



Jen Affleck spoke about dealing with postpartum issues while competing on Dancing With the Stars







The 26-year-old's husband Zac Affleck cheered for his wife and left a comment saying that Team JJ is “going to shock the world” in Halloween Week.

Jen Affleck is competing on Dancing With the Stars and is facing participants like Jordan Chiles, Alix Earle, Dayle Efrin, Andy Richter and her The Secret Life of Mormon Wives’s co-star Whitney Leavitt.

She gave birth to her third child, Penelope in July 2025 and is mother to Nora who is three and Luca who is two.

Her journey at Dancing With the Stars began when she was just eight weeks postpartum.

When she received praises from the judges in Week 3, she beamed with joy and stated as reported by US Weekly:



“ It meant everything to me. Because I think, just being freshly postpartum, I still struggle with body image and I think all of us women do especially after having a baby. So any compliments that we get, we’re just like,’Man,[that] means a lot’.”



Talking about her participating so quickly after the birth of her daughter, Jen shared as reported by an interview published in US Weekly in September, that she opted for natural childbirth partly to prepare for Dancing With the Stars.

She admitted that she is confident about performing and competing as she ran the New York City Marathon while she was three months postpartum with her second baby. She shared:



“My recovery has been a game changer. I ran the New York City Marathon three months postpartum with my second, so I was confident that I would be ready to bounce back. I’m glad I did it because now I’m up and ready.”



But she is quite open about the struggle of competing while recovering and taking care of new born.

But still confessed that she is enjoying her journey and is doing this for her children.

Affleck shared:



“It’s a lot. My body hurts. I’m still recovering from giving birth, but I’m having so much fun and I’m doing it for my kids so, in the future, they can do this too.”



After her performance in the Disney Week she also got honest about the mom guilt while performing on Dancing With the Stars.

She stated as reported by US Weekly on October 8, 2025:



“ It’s the realest thing. And guess what? Whether I was doing Dancing With the Stars or not, mom guilt would still be there, and it will always be there. That’s definitely a sign you’re a good mom because you’re trying your best and you want to be better every single day—for them, for yourself, for everyone.”



Stay tuned for more such updates.