Days of Our Lives weekly preview sees Tony fighting for DiMera, Philip’s risky lies, and Tate making moves on Sophia

In the upcoming episodes of the daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives, scheduled to air from September 15 to 19, 2025, things are set to take a dramatic turn in Salem. As Alex gets ready to take the next big step in his relationship, Tony sets his sights on making a move against TITAN Industries. Meanwhile, Sarah points fingers at Xander, accusing him of attacking Philip; however, Philip reveals a shocking truth that completely turns the situation around and leaves Sarah stunned.

At the same time, Tate drops by to greet Sophia, but their interaction threatens to bring unexpected tension to his relationship with Holly. The upcoming week in Salem is packed with twists and surprises, leaving everyone in suspense and wondering what will happen next.

Disclaimer: This article is based on speculations and may contain spoilers

Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the week of September 15, 2025

Tony attacks TITAN

As seen in the preview of the upcoming week on Days of Our Lives, Alex was seen with his girlfriend Stephanie, where he expressed that he is ready to take the next step in their relationship. Alex said,

“I am ready to take our relationship to the next level.”

However, their happiness will soon be overshadowed by what Tony is bringing next. Spoilers suggest that Tony has filed a case against TITAN and is planning to take over the company. In the preview, when Alex asked Tony what is doing, Tony replied

“I have filed a lawsuit to contest TITAN Industries' hostile takeover.”

He was further seen talking to the co-CEOs of the TITAN Industries, Philip and Xander, saying

“I want my father’s company back, along with yours."

As seen that Tony has plans to take down TITAN Industries, it looks like he has gathered all the material to bring the company to its knees.

Ari catches Sophia

Elsewhere in Salem on Days of Our Lives, Tate comes by to meet Sophia at the Brady Pub. However, she looked surprised seeing him there, she questioned why he was there, since he was not working there at that hour. Anyhow, Tate remarked that he just wanted to check if Sophia was coming by his dorm later.

Further, as seen in the spoilers of the upcoming week, Sophia indeed goes to Tate’s dorm room, where the two of them end up kissing each other. However, Ari will catch Sophia sneaking out of Tate’s room. Upon seeing this, Ari will be left stunned; however, Sophia will request that she not tell about this to Holly, Tate’s girlfriend.

Anyhow, will their secret meetup be secret, or would Holly eventually find out about this? This dramatic twist is bound to change the current relationship dynamics, largely due to Tate and Sophia’s complicated history, as well as the fact that the two already share a child together.

What else will happen on Days of Our Lives?

Apart from all this drama, elsewhere in Salem, a shocking revelation might come to life. As Sarah was seen confronting Philip about Xander attacking him, Philip admitted that Xander did not attack him. Leaving her wondering who attacked him.

