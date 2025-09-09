Days of Our Lives spoilers: Stephanie confronts Steve, Belle leans on Shawn, and Theo opens up about his heartbreak

Steve Johnson (Image via Youtube / Days of Our Lives)

Spoilers of the upcoming episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives airing on September 10, 2025, reveal a mix of heartbreak, arguments, and emotional moments in Salem.

From family support to surprising accusations, the episode will move storylines forward while showing the struggles and choices of several main characters.

Stephanie Johnson confronts Steve Johnson about the bug found in Xander Kiriakis’ office. This leads to denial and suspicion about the identity of the culprit.

Belle turns to Shawn for support, while Theo opens up about his heartbreak following his breakup with Claire Brady.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the episode set to air on September 10, 2025

Stephanie confronts Steve about the bug.

Now that Stephanie knows about the bug hidden in Xander’s office, she will quickly confront her father. Their relationship has already been tense because of his involvement in her work.

Stephanie thinks that Steve may have acted behind her back, but he insists he had nothing to do with it.

Steve might explain that one of his former clients continued the investigation without him, though that only leaves Stephanie with more doubts.

She will start to wonder who is the mastermind and if Steve might be hiding the truth about Gabi.

Kayla checks in with Marlena

Across Salem, Kayla Johnson will take some time to visit Marlena Evans, who is still carrying the heavy grief of losing John Black and the stress from family problems.

Her visit will bring comfort and remind Marlena that she doesn’t have to face her pain alone. Their talk might give Marlena a brief sense of relief, but the pain she feels inside is far from gone.

Julie and Maggie bond over losses

Elsewhere, Julie Williams and Maggie Kiriakis will share a kind and caring conversation. Both women have went through pain and this moment gives them a chance to support each other.

In a town often full of chaos and drama, these personal talks shows the strength of the residents of Salem and how they find comfort in friendship.

Belle opens up to Shawn

Belle Black needs a shoulder that she could lean on, and Shawn Brady is there to give her that support. Even though they are not together anymore, Shawn is still someone she can trust.

Belle may talk about her breakup with EJ, her concerns about Marlena, or maybe both.

For Shawn, this moment is a chance to comfort Belle while also reminding them of the strong connection they will always share.

Theo struggles with heartbreak

Theo Carver talks to his father and Paulina Price about his breakup with Claire Brady. He had hoped for a future with her, but their relationship ended in heartbreak.

Paulina and Abe will stay by his side, giving him support and helping him focus on his future. After meeting with Tony DiMera, Theo may also find a fresh start in professional life back in Salem.

Today’s DOOL episode will bring a mix of emotions, including tense arguments, serious accusations, sad goodbyes, and caring moments of support.

Fans can expect Stephanie’s confrontation with Steve to reveal new mysteries, while Belle and Theo’s stories continue to show the lasting themes of love, loss, and family that drive Salem’s drama forward.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock