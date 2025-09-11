Days of Our Lives spoilers: Rachel visits Statesville, Rafe investigates a DNA, and Holly supports Johnny

Rafe Hernandez (Image via Youtube / Days of Our Lives)

In the upcoming episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives airing on September 12, 2025, the show will be full of drama as characters face personal and family challenges in Salem. With prison visits, new friendships, and surprising twists, viewers can expect plenty of emotional and tense moments.

The episode will focus on Rachel Black trying to visit her mother, Kristen DiMera, at Statesville, and Holly Jonas helping Johnny DiMera on his first day. At the same time, Rafe Hernandez will start a DNA mission that could change some important storylines.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the episode set to air on September 12, 2025

Rachel’s daring prison visit to Kristen

At Statesville on Days of Our Lives, Kristen is in for a surprise. Rachel Black doesn’t listen to Brady Black’s warning and is determined to see her mother. Using her charm, she sneaks into the prison despite the challenges.

Kristen tries to comfort Rachel while keeping a secret hidden. The truth about Rachel shooting EJ DiMera is still a secret, and Kristen wants to protect her daughter from painful memories.

Brady and Rafe investigate the firehouse baby

Brady Black gets help from Steve Johnson to solve the mystery of the firehouse baby. They suspect that Sophia Choi might be involved. To find out the truth, Steve decides the best way is to get a DNA sample. Rafe Hernandez takes on the job and soon collects the sample.

While Rafe works on the mission, Brady keeps checking on Rachel’s prison visit, ready to step in if anything goes wrong. A disagreement could happen between Brady and Kristen, while Rachel quietly uses her phone, possibly texting Thomas DiMera and hinting at a new connection between them.

Javi’s emotional confession to Leo

Javi Hernandez shares a sad part of his past, telling Leo Stark the heartbreaking story of his daughter, who passed away. This moment shows Javi’s emotional side and helps build a stronger connection between him and Leo.

It also gives viewers a closer look at Javi’s pain and vulnerability, allowing them to understand what he has been through and feel more connected to his story.

Tate pressures Sophia for adoption details

Tate Black questions Sophia, pushing her to give information about the adoptive parents of the firehouse baby. He believes she knows the details that could help them track the parents down, so he asks for names and any other identifying information.

Sophia gets flustered and nervous, which could lead her to lie or make excuses. This adds more tension to the story, as the truth stays hidden and viewers are left wondering what will happen next.

Holly supports Johnny on his first day

Holly Jonas shows her caring side by helping Johnny DiMera through his first day as a student teacher. The two of them connect and bond over their shared experiences, which helps Johnny feel more comfortable.

Holly also supports Johnny when it comes to his adoption plans, showing that she truly cares about him. Sophia might notice how close they are and try to use their connection for her own advantage, setting up a sneaky plan that could create problems for both Holly and Johnny.

Friday’s episode of Days of Our Lives will be full of emotions, surprising reveals, and exciting drama between the characters. With Rachel taking bold actions, Rafe working on the DNA mission, and the growing connections between Holly, Johnny, and Sophia, viewers are in for a lot of action.

Today’s episode is a must-see for Salem fans who want to watch secrets, plans, and heartfelt moments all come together.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock.

