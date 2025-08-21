Days of Our Lives spoilers: Kristen takes the fall, EJ stays silent, and Belle grows doubtful

Kristen DiMera getting arrested (Image via Youtube / Days of Our Lives)

In the upcoming episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives airing on August 22, 2025, as Johnny DiMera’s trial nears its end, Kristen DiMera makes a bold decision that could change everything. At the same time, EJ stays quiet while others in Salem start asking questions that may uncover the truth.

This Days of Our Lives episode brings plenty of tension, with Kristen trying to protect her daughter Rachel while Johnny’s future is on the line. Marlena gets pulled into Kristen’s emotional plea, and Brady starts doubting Sarah and Sophia after noticing something strange. Fans can expect surprising arrests, tough conversations, and lies that won’t stay hidden for long.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the episode set to air on August 22, 2025

Kristen’s shocking confession in the courtroom

As Johnny’s trial nears the end, Kristen shocks everyone with a sudden confession. To protect Rachel from being exposed as the shooter, Kristen says she was the one who shot her brother EJ.

Viewers know Rachel is actually guilty, but Kristen feels this is the only way to save her daughter and keep Johnny out of prison. Her confession stuns the courtroom, while EJ quietly helps cover up the truth.

Shawn arrests Kristen while Belle grows suspicious

Kristen’s confession on Days of Our Lives leads to Shawn Brady arresting her. But Belle Black notices that parts of Kristen’s story don’t add up. Using her instincts, Belle may figure out that Rachel is really the one behind the shooting. This suspicion could change everything, especially since Marlena already has her own doubts and has been quietly putting the clues together.

Marlena faces Kristen’s desperate plea

After confessing, Kristen goes to Marlena with a heartfelt request. She begs Marlena to stay silent about Rachel’s guilt and let her take the blame instead. This puts Marlena in a tough spot, thinking if she should protect Rachel by agreeing with Kristen, or speak up and reveal the truth? Whatever she decides could have serious consequences for both families.

EJ chooses silence for Rachel’s sake

EJ knows Rachel is the one who fired the shot, but he chooses not to say anything. He isn’t just protecting Kristen as he’s also trying to shield Rachel from the painful consequences of her actions.

EJ’s silence shows the tough struggle between doing what is right and protecting his family. For now, keeping quiet may help Johnny, but in the future, this secret could bring even bigger problems and heavy costs for everyone involved.

Brady questions Sarah about Sophia’s deception

Away from the courtroom, Brady turns to Sarah Horton Kiriakis with doubts about Sophia Choi’s story. When Sophia accidentally called her baby a boy, Brady felt something wasn’t right and couldn’t let it go. Sarah’s uneasy response to his questions only makes him more suspicious.

Determined to get to the bottom of things, Brady keeps pushing Sarah for answers, but she does everything she can to keep Sophia’s secret hidden. This tense exchange could bring Sophia’s lies much closer to being revealed.

Friday’s episode mixes lies, sacrifice, and growing suspicion in classic Days of Our Lives style. With Kristen under arrest, Marlena facing a tough choice, EJ staying silent, and Brady demanding answers, Salem is set for some explosive reveals. The results of these decisions will create ripple effects long after the courtroom drama ends, keeping fans excited for the twists ahead.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock