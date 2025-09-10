Days of Our Lives spoilers: Holly comforts Rachel, Brady grows suspicious, and Chanel dreams of adoption

A still of Chanel speaking to Johnny (Image via Youtube / Days of Our Lives)

In the upcoming episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives airing on September 11, 2025, fans can look forward to emotional moments and drama. From painful fallout to surprising family choices, the episode will reveal secrets and test relationships in new ways. These spoilers give a preview of what’s coming up in Salem.

The main focus today is on Holly Jonas comforting a heartbroken Rachel Black, who blames herself for Kristen DiMera’s prison sentence. At the same time, Chanel Dupree DiMera shares her idea about adoption, while Brady.

Black begins to suspect that Sophia Choi has been lying. With personal struggles and hidden truths coming out, Salem is headed for even more shakeups.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the episode set to air on September 11, 2025

Holly rescues Rachel during her emotional spiral

Rachel Black on Days of Our Lives will feel crushed with guilt after her mom, Kristen DiMera, gets a six-year prison sentence. Thinking her testimony put Kristen behind bars, Rachel will break down in tears and blame herself.

Holly Jonas will step in to comfort her, giving her encouragement and support. This shows Holly becoming an important steadying force in Rachel’s troubled world.

Brady grows suspicious of Sophia’s web of lies

Sophia Choi’s lies are starting to fall apart. She had used fake pregnancy padding to make everyone believe she was still expecting, even though she had already left her baby at a fire station. Now, Tate Black gives Brady Black a clue that makes him question Sophia’s story.

Brady begins to suspect that the baby’s birth may have happened earlier than she claimed, which makes him wonder if the child could actually be Tate’s. This shocking thought could completely change how Brady sees Sophia and may spark a brand-new family conflict.

Javi and Leo consider adoption against the odds

Javi Hernandez and Leo Stark will have to face the tough truth about Tesoro’s future. Even though they both love the child deeply, Leo’s criminal past and Javi’s heartbreaking history with his daughter make adoption very difficult. Still, they may decide it’s worth the fight, knowing they would regret not trying to give Tesoro a safe and loving home.

Chanel pitches a family plan to Johnny

Meanwhile, Chanel Dupree DiMera thinks Tesoro would be the perfect child to start a family with Johnny DiMera. She will explain that together, they can give the baby love and stability. Johnny is likely to agree, but their adoption plans won’t be simple. Complications will come up, and Chanel’s dream of starting a family may run into emotional and legal roadblocks.

Stephanie wrestles with Steve’s investigation

Stephanie Johnson on Days of Our Lives ends up stuck in a difficult situation. To protect Alex Kiriakis’ job at Titan-DiMera, she may need to reveal her father Steve Johnson’s secret investigation. She feels torn between staying loyal to her dad and the bond she’s building with Alex.

In the end, Stephanie chooses to tell Alex the truth, hoping he will understand. But this decision could bring serious consequences, especially since Xander and Philip are still searching for answers about the planted bug.

Gabi’s secret lingers in the shadows

While everyone else searches for answers, the true person behind the bug is still a secret. Gabi Hernandez keeps trying to hide what she did, but people are starting to get suspicious. As Xander and Philip dig deeper, it may become harder for Gabi to keep up her act. If the truth comes out, her actions could set off another explosion in the DiMera-Kiriakis feud.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock.

