Days of Our Lives spoilers for the next week from September 15 to 19, 2025

A still of Holly comforting Rachel (Image via Youtube / Days of Our Lives)

In the upcoming episodes of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives airing from September 15 to 19, 2025, from shocking arguments to heartfelt apologies, the week will highlight family conflicts, new romances, and power struggles. Fans can expect everything from chaotic press conferences to personal challenges that could change relationships forever.

As Salem faces another week of twists, new friendships and alliances will form while old problems resurface. Characters like Tate, Sarah, and Xander will have to make tough emotional choices, while Tony’s scheming threatens to shake up the town.

With surprises, heartfelt moments, and cliffhangers, this week promises to keep viewers glued to the screen, showing that life in Salem is never boring.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the episodes set to release from September 15 to 19, 2025

Monday, September 15: Unsettling revelations

At the beginning of the week on Days of Our Lives, Tate gets angry with Holly. Sophia talks to Ari about all the stress in her life, giving a look into her feelings.

At Victoria’s birthday party, Sarah begins to see Xander in a new way, sparking emotions and possible romance. Philip stays firm with his story, causing tension with those around him. Alex, Stephanie, and Kate attend the One Stormy Night press conference, setting up a busy and dramatic week ahead.

Tuesday, September 16: Hijacked moments

Tony surprises everyone in Salem by taking over the One Stormy Night press conference, causing chaos among those attending. Alex and Stephanie get into a strong argument, showing problems in their relationship.

Theo catches up with Chad, adding more depth to their ongoing story. Xander becomes annoyed with Sarah as her persistence challenges him in ways he did not expect. Leo confronts Gabi, making her face past choices and strained relationships with others.

Wednesday, September 17: Unexpected alliances

In the middle of the week on Days of Our Lives, EJ and Cat manage to find common ground, surprising people around them as new connections are made. Marlena advises Brady to protect Rachel, showing the ongoing conflict between family loyalty and personal safety.

Sarah asks Xander for forgiveness, trying to repair their broken relationship. Steve reaches out to Kayla for a favor, bringing in another twist. At the same time, Thomas questions Chad about his feelings for Cat, making the romantic situation in Salem even more complicated.

Thursday, September 18: Pressures and pleas

Ari encourages Holly to keep trying with Tate, showing how complicated relationships and loyalty can be. Tate quietly pushes Sophia for answers, testing her patience. Leo and Javi worry about what will happen with Tesoro, revealing their fears about the future.

Chanel asks Paulina for help with adopting a child, showing how emotional and important family matters are. Kate interrupts Anna and Tony’s evening, bringing tension and unexpected moments.

Friday, September 19: Decisions and deals

By the end of the week on Days of Our Lives, Brady thinks about changing his career, reflecting on how it could affect him and those around him. Alex and Stephanie take an important step in their relationship, adding an emotional payoff to their storyline. JJ apologizes to Gabi, trying to make up for past mistakes.

Theo warns Jada about JJ, creating more potential problems. The week ends with Tony giving Xander and Philip a deal, leaving viewers curious about how Salem’s power dynamics will change.

From press conference chaos to heartfelt apologies and tricky deals, Days of Our Lives continues to offer suspense, excitement, and engaging stories that keep fans watching every day.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock.