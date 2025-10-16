Days of Our Lives spoilers for next 2 weeks (October 17 to 24, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

Holly, Theo and Sophia from Days of Our Lives

As secrets tumble out on Days of Our Lives, confrontations are inevitable in the upcoming storyline. While Sophia’s lies and manipulations are out in the open, she is sought out by her enemies. She attempts to flee to escape retribution. Meanwhile, Theo and Abe have separate feats awaiting them in the coming days. Elsewhere, young couples may strive to hold on to their romances on the long-running Peacock soap.

The previous episodes of Days of Our Lives focused on Sophia’s lies as she targeted Holly and Johnny and hit on Tate. While she spiked Holly’s drink and sent suggestible images to Johnny from Holly’s phone, she lied left and right about her baby and its father.

This ruined Johnny and Chanel’s chance of adoption. On the other hand, an inebriated Holly started a fire and landed in the hospital. Together they figured out Sophia’s role in targeting them. Meanwhile, Brady and Sarah completed multiple DNA tests to reveal that Sophia was Tesoro’s mother but Tate was not the father.

Elsewhere, Rachel’s machinations pushed Thomas to create a scene about Cat and Chad broke up with her. On the other side of Salem, Jeremy returned to town and smoothed his relationship with Stephanie and Tony ditched Gabi to make Theo the CEO of DiMera Enterprises.

Days of Our Lives: Sophia’s secrets are exposed

Recently, Sophia’s move in trying to defame Johnny and Holly together backfired. Although disappointed about the adoption, Johnny and Chanel figured out Sophia’s role in the drama. They shared their theory with Holly. Meanwhile, Brady and Sarah found out the truth about Tesoro’s parentage and Aaron opined to being Tesoro’s biological father. As such, most of Sophia’s lies are out.

The Days of Our Lives spoilers suggest Sophia will face a long queue of her victims. While she may try to skip town, her plan will likely fail. Holly may lead the way to Sophia as the rest of her enemies confront her. Moreover, Holly and Tate will get their romance back. As they resume classes, the awkwardness between Holly and Johnny may also be gone.

While Melinda has asked Sophia to keep her involvement hidden, whether the young mother can stay quiet about her accomplice remains to be seen. As such, Melinda may get pulled up for causing all the unlawful drama. Elsewhere, Aaron’s view about Tesoro’s parentage will demand another DNA testing. Whether the result of the paternity test affects the baby’s future remains to be seen.

Days of Our Lives: Theo has much to worry about

Recently, Theo returned to town and accepted Tony’s suggestion to help the DiMera family. As such, he accepted the position of CEO in the company to his father’s annoyance. Elsewhere, he shamed JJ for questioning him during the blackout and met Jada to try to convince her to remove JJ from the force.

The upcoming episodes of Days of Our Lives will see Theo in a different light. While he takes over his new job at DiMera Enterprises, he may run the company in good faith. Meanwhile, he may not let go of his dislike for JJ easily. As such, whether he tries to use his power to influence JJ’s job remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, he is unhappy that Abe has decided to mentor Liam Selejko under the literacy program. Theo may remember how Liam bullied him cruelly in the past and may raise objection to his father working with the aggressor. However, Abe may assure that he wants to make a difference in Liam’s behavior.

Incidentally, Hank Northrop is slated to debut on DOOL soon and may play the role of Liam in the upcoming storyline.

Days of Our Lives: Other story arcs

The romantic journey of many couples in Salem will see dilemma and action in the coming weeks. While Holly and Tate will likely reunite as a common front against Sophia, whether Aaron will want to support the latter for Tesoro’s sake remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, Xander will likely continue to pretend to be honest with Sarah while leaving the vital truth a secret. In his journey, Philip will continue to help him keep the secret. Sarah will reinvent love for her husband under a false belief.

The Days of Our Lives spoilers suggest that Stephanie will feel relaxed after her encounter with Jeremy went uneventful. As such, she may want to celebrate with Alex, who will be happy about the Titan-DiMera fiasco coming to an end.

Elsewhere, Chad will continue to handle more problems as Thomas plays out about Cat being in town. Since he cannot drive Cat away from Salem, Chad may open up to someone about his situation. Meanwhile, Cat is upset over her sudden breakup and may share the same with Rafe. She may drown herself in her mission of digging into EJ’s plans.

Tune in to Days of Our Lives to watch Sophia’s predicament as she is cornered while Theo takes up his new job and Chad struggles with his son’s demands.