Days of Our Lives Spoilers: DiMera Lawsuit, Theo's Return, and Kiriakis Family Clashes

Gabi & Tony (Image via YouTube - OfficialDaysofourLives)

In the upcoming episode of the daytime soap opera, which is scheduled to air on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, tension will reach a fever pitch in Salem as a shocking new lawsuit threatens to tear one of the town's most powerful families apart. As the DiMeras brace for battle, unexpected confrontations will erupt, sparking turmoil in multiple relationships. Old rivalries will flare up, forcing some to confront painful truths and others to apologize for past mistakes. Prepare for an episode packed with explosive announcements, tense showdowns, and brewing danger that could change everything.

Disclaimer: This article is based on speculations and may include spoilers

Days of Our Lives Spoilers for Tuesday, September 16, 2025

DiMera Family Drama



In the upcoming episode of Days of Our Lives, Tony DiMera will announce a new lawsuit to contest Titan’s hostile takeover of DiMera Enterprises. This announcement will create some wild moments at the One Stormy Night press conference. His actions will also cause an argument between Alex Kiriakis and Stephanie Johnson, stirring up some issues for their relationship.

Elsewhere in Salem, Chad DiMera will also have a bad feeling about Theo Carver getting tangled up in a new DiMera family mess after finding out Tony summoned Theo with a proposal to make. Chad will likely pass along a warning, but Theo will assure him that everything is under control. Danger is brewing for the DiMera clan, so stay tuned for any bad news that's brewing.

Relationship Conflicts

On the other hand, on Days of Our Lives, as Stephanie and Alex clash, Xander Kiriakis will grow irritated with Sarah Horton Kiriakis. Since Philip Kiriakis is standing by his bogus story that Xander wasn't the one who attacked him, Xander may push Sarah to accept it and just let this go. Sarah will ultimately deliver an apology and a plea for forgiveness, catching Xander off guard with the softer moment.

Across town, Theo Carver will check in with Chad DiMera, delighting Chad and leaving him eager to have a catch-up session. Some troubling updates should be on the way, as Theo may talk about his split from Claire Brady and the cheating that came before it.

What else will happen on Days of Our Lives?

Meanwhile, Gabi Hernandez will push one of Leo Stark's buttons too many, causing him to lash out in a fiery showdown further on Days of Our Lives. Javi Hernandez may have to step up and play referee to break up the intense face-off. The drama will continue as the lawsuit unfolds, threatening to cause more damage to the already strained DiMera and Kiriakis families. The tension will escalate, promising a new layer of conflict for Salem's residents.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can expect the episode to be full of explosive revelations, emotional confrontations, and unexpected twists. The aftermath of Tony's announcement will ripple through the town, affecting multiple characters and their relationships. The brewing danger for the DiMera clan will become a central storyline, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats as they wait to see what happens next.

Catch the latest episodes of Days of Our Lives on the Peacock Network.

