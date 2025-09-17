Days of Our Lives spoilers: Chanel pushes adoption, Tate schemes with Sophia, and Ari faces a secret

Sophia talking to Tate (Image via YouTube / Days of Our Lives)

In the upcoming episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives airing on September 18, 2025, fans can look forward to emotional confrontations, romantic tensions, and baby-related twists as the characters deal with tricky relationships and personal challenges. These spoilers give a sneak peek at the most dramatic moments that will keep viewers hooked.

Chanel Dupree DiMera is ready to take big steps to move her adoption plans along faster, while Arianna “Ari” Horton gets caught up in a secret that could change her friends’ lives.

Tate Black is trying to get closer to Sophia Choi, and Kate Roberts Brady is planning to cause trouble, making the evening full of surprises and drama.

Tate’s scheme to gain Sophia’s trust

Tate Black is determined to find out more about Sophia’s connection to the baby situation. In the past, Sophia has been careful, keeping secrets to protect herself and the people she cares about.

At the pub, tensions rise when Tate shows up and notices Holly Jonas nearby. According to Days of Our Lives spoilers, Tate will focus on Sophia, trying to gently get her to share information without raising suspicion.

Later, when Tate manages to be alone with Sophia in his dorm room, he mixes charm with subtle pressure. He even uses a kiss to strengthen his plan, hoping Sophia will let slip details about the baby.

This shows how determined Tate is and highlights the complicated mix of romance, secrets, and protective instincts among Salem’s younger residents.

Ari’s intervention in Tate and Holly’s drama

Arianna “Ari” Horton continues to be a supportive friend, encouraging Holly not to give up on her future with Tate.

Her pep talk shows how Ari often acts as the voice of reason, especially when love and secrets create tricky situations.

But Ari’s involvement soon puts her right in the middle of the drama when she sees Sophia leaving Tate’s dorm room.

Ari decides to confront Sophia but instead meets with a moral dilemma when Sophia asks her to keep the meeting a secret from Holly.

This situation highlights how complicated relationships in Salem can be, showing that loyalties are tested and secrets have the power to create tension and even threaten friendships.

Chanel’s adoption ambitions

Chanel’s story takes the spotlight on Days of Our Lives as she works to speed up the adoption of little Tesoro.

In the past, Chanel has faced many obstacles in trying to find a permanent family for the child, while Paulina Price has been someone who could help her navigate Salem’s complicated rules.

In the town square, Chanel shares her hopes of moving the adoption process along faster, showing that she is willing to push boundaries with Paulina’s support.

Meanwhile, Leo Stark and Javi Hernandez, who have grown very attached to Tesoro, are worried about losing time with the child.

Their concerns might make them rethink their role in the adoption, which adds emotional tension to the storyline.

Chanel’s determination, combined with the possibility of conflicts over parental rights, sets up a dramatic and tense adoption story that viewers will be eager to follow.

Kate’s evening disruption

Kate Roberts Brady is ready to shake up Anna and Tony DiMera’s evening, still frustrated by the chaos from the press conference and the problems affecting Titan-DiMera.

She will confront Tony directly and he may try to charm Kate to calm her down, but Anna’s possible jealousy adds even more tension to the moment.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock