Days of Our Lives spoilers: Chad faces EJ’s questions, Theo’s return shakes things up, and Gabi makes bold moves

Tony DiMera welcoming Theo to Salem (Image via Youtube / Days of Our Lives)

The upcoming episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives airing on September 9, 2025, brings confrontations, heartfelt reunions, and intense DiMera family drama. With Theo Carver returning and EJ DiMera growing suspicious, the day is packed with secrets, pressure, and shifting relationships.

The main focus of the episode will be EJ pushing Chad DiMera to admit the truth about his feelings for Cat Greene.

At the same time, Gabi Hernandez makes new moves in her power game, Xander and Philip Kiriakis team up as brothers, and Stephanie Johnson takes time to celebrate a personal win.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the episode set to air on September 9, 2025

EJ pressures Chad about Cat Greene

The DiMera family drama heats up as EJ DiMera puts Chad on the spot with questions about his relationship with Cat Greene.

EJ notices even the smallest changes, and now that Chad and Cat are closer, he wants answers. Chad may finally admit their bond is more than friendship, which could stir up even more family conflict.

Gabi pushes Tony to keep his promises

Gabi Hernandez on Days of Our Lives is still working on her plan to take the DiMera CEO spot, but things have gotten tricky since her bug device was found.

She tried to throw suspicion off herself, but with Philip and Xander digging deeper together, the pressure is growing.

Not wanting to slow down, Gabi pushes Tony to keep his promises and help her secure her place in the DiMera empire.

Philip and Xander strengthen their bond

Philip and Xander have clashed many times before because of their sibling rivalry, but things are starting to change. Recent events are bringing them closer as they join forces to uncover who planted the bug.

Working side by side is helping them build trust, and this new alliance could turn them into a strong team for the challenges ahead.

Theo Carver returns with questions

Theo Carver finally returns to Salem in today’s episode of Days of Our Lives, and his comeback brings both warmth and mystery.

After sharing a heartfelt reunion with Tony DiMera, Theo is faced with an unexpected proposal that could pull him deeper into the family’s schemes.

Tony appears eager to use Theo’s talents, possibly dragging him into the ongoing DiMera Enterprises drama.

Theo’s curiosity and questions about the plan open the door to new intrigue as he considers what role he wants to play in the family business.

Stephanie celebrates success with Alex

Away from all the DiMera family drama, Stephanie Johnson gets to enjoy a happy moment of her own. Her book has turned into a big success, and she celebrates the achievement with Alex Kiriakis.

This lighter storyline shows their relationship growing stronger, especially as Alex thinks about taking the next step.

With his plan to ask Stephanie to move in, their romance could soon move into a new phase filled with love, trust, and change.

In today’s Days of Our Lives episode, Salem is alive with tension, ambition, and shifting connections. From Theo’s return to the family circle to Gabi’s nonstop push for power and EJ confronting Chad about his feelings, the drama is quickly building.

Viewers can look forward to the September 9 episode delivering both heartfelt moments and strategic moves that will shape the future for many in Salem.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock.

