Days of Our Lives spoilers: Cat confides in Rafe, Chad faces tough choices, and EJ clashes with Leo

In the upcoming episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives airing on October 16, 2025, Cat Greene will share her feelings with Rafe Hernandez, Chad DiMera will face some difficult choices, and tensions will rise as EJ DiMera and Leo Stark get ready for a serious confrontation.

The story will also continue to deal with the effects of the recent conflicts involving the DiMeras and Hortons.

Cat will be struggling with her emotions after what Chad did, while Jeremy Horton steps in to give him advice about his complicated love life.

At the same time, Alex Kiriakis and Stephanie Johnson will find reasons to celebrate and enjoy some happiness, showing that even during all the chaos in Salem, small wins can bring hope and joy.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the episode set to air on October 16, 2025

Leo confronts EJ over hospital secrets

Earlier, a blackout left Gwen von Leuschner stuck in the hospital, which made many people in Salem worried about the DiMera family’s control and influence.

On Thursday, Leo Stark will confront EJ DiMera about what happened during the blackout, asking questions about the strange events in the hospital wing.

Leo’s sharp questions are likely to shake EJ and show cracks in his usually calm and confident attitude, increasing the tension in Salem.

Cat shares her concerns with Rafe

Cat Greene has been feeling upset after breaking up with Chad DiMera because of Thomas DiMera’s recent meltdown.

In today’s episode, she will talk to Rafe Hernandez for support, sharing both her personal problems and work worries.

While they talk about her heartbreak, Cat will also tell Rafe about her concerns with EJ’s plans, showing viewers how worried she is about what the DiMera family might do next.

Jeremy warns Chad about Thomas’ influence

Chad DiMera’s recent choices have mostly been driven by his wish to protect his children, but Jeremy Horton will warn him not to let Thomas DiMera take over his love life.

Jeremy’s advice might make Chad rethink some of the decisions he has made, showing the struggle between finding personal happiness and fulfilling his responsibilities as a parent.

This guidance gives Chad a new way to look at how he can balance love and family duties while living in Salem.

Alex and Stephanie celebrate their life together

Amid all the chaos happening in Salem, Alex Kiriakis and Stephanie Johnson will find some moments of happiness.

The couple has faced several challenges, such as Jeremy’s unexpected return and recent problems with the company.

In Thursday’s episode, they will enjoy their life together, celebrating Stephanie’s success as a writer and their choice to live together as a family.

Even though there are still some uncertainties with Titan Enterprises, their happiness offers a warm and comforting contrast to all the drama around them.

DiMera drama continues to ripple through Salem

The episode will also explore ongoing conflicts involving the DiMera family, including EJ’s scheming and the problems caused by Thomas’ recent actions.

With Leo confronting EJ and Cat expressing her worries, viewers can expect intense conversations and emotional confrontations that keep the people of Salem on edge.

These events set the stage for more dramatic and tension-filled episodes in the coming days, making sure fans stay fully engaged.

Thursday’s episode of Days of Our Lives balances personal struggles, family drama, and surprising confrontations, giving viewers a mix of heartfelt moments and suspenseful tension.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock