Days of Our Lives spoilers: Brady updates Tate, Marlena’s haunting dreams intensify, and Chad’s true feelings for Cat are revealed

In the upcoming September 2, 2025, episode of Days Of Our Lives, spoilers and the plot suggest that things will get dramatic for the residents of Salem, and some interesting plot points will unravel as well. According to the spoilers, Marlena Evans will struggle a lot with some haunting nightmares regarding being the ‘Queen of the Night ' for Stefano DiMera, a former villain on the show.

Meanwhile, Brady Black will continue his investigation into Sophia Choi and Tate Black’s child with Steve Johnson and end up finding out some disturbing details. Spoilers reveal that Brady will choose to update Tate Black on some of his findings. In addition to these developments, Chad DiMera will meet with Cat Greene and end up confessing his true feelings to her. Melinda Trask will spend time trying to calm Sophia down after she loses her cool.

What to expect from the upcoming September 2, 2025, episode of Days Of Our Lives

In the upcoming September 2, 2025, episode of Days Of Our Lives, spoilers reveal that Marlena Evans will continue to struggle with nerve-wracking and haunting nightmares. She would continue to experience distress while resting and would keep getting visions of being the ‘Queen of the Night’ for Stefano DiMera, who was a former villain in the city of Salem.

Spoilers reveal that the continuity of her nightmares would ultimately force her to confront some deep truths she had yet to confront and come to terms with. She would continue to be disturbed by what her subconscious tries to tell her. On Days Of Our Lives, Marlena’s dreams would end up affecting her personal as well as professional life and put her in a bad state of mind.

Meanwhile, Brady Black will continue to focus on his investigation into the details of Sophia Choi and Tate Black’s baby’s adoption, which had taken place in an extremely suspicious manner. Brady would keep working alongside Steve Johnson and end up learning some disturbing truths. Spoilers reveal that he would find out that the adoption attorney who had allegedly conducted the adoption of Sophia’s baby before Tate had even been able to meet him was not an attorney at all. In the upcoming episode of the show, Brady will potentially take a tough call and decide to share the details of his investigation with his son, Tate. Spoilers reveal that Brady’s honesty would be a push forward towards Tate’s maturity, and their father-son relationship would also end up improving in the long run.

In the upcoming episode of Days Of Our Lives, Sophia Choi will face a tense moment regarding the web of lies that she had created to keep the identity of her child under wraps from the residents of Salem. Spoilers reveal that Sophia would struggle to keep calm and be level-headed. Melinda Trask, who had helped her from the very beginning regarding her issues, would step in and try to calm her down. Spoilers reveal that the District Attorney of Salem, Melinda, would do her best to make sure that Sophia regains her strength in being able to deal with difficult matters.

Chad DiMera would have an open and honest conversation with Cat Greene and come clean about his romantic feelings towards her.

Fans can watch Days Of Our Lives on Peacock.












