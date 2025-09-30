Days of Our Lives spoilers: Brady faces shocking DNA results, Johnny and Chanel’s adoption threatened, and Sophia’s schemes escalate

Brady Black (Image via YouTube / Days of Our Lives)

In the upcoming episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives airing on October 1, 2025, fans can expect the fallout from the recent blackout to continue, as EJ DiMera looks for solutions while other characters deal with family secrets, trust issues, and unexpected problems. Today’s episode promises plenty of tense and emotional moments.

This episode of Days of Our Lives will focus on family drama, shocking DNA results, and problems with adoption. Brady Black may get surprising news about the Tesoro DNA test that could change what he believes.

At the same time, Johnny and Chanel DiMera face challenges with their adoption plans as a social worker’s visit could cause major trouble. Viewers can expect plenty of twists, schemes, and emotional confrontations.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the episode set to air on October 1, 2025

EJ DiMera seeks PR assistance after blackout chaos

The blackout at the hospital has caused a lot of chaos, and EJ DiMera may reach out to Stephanie Johnson for help. Stephanie is known for handling tricky situations, and EJ might be counting on her to manage the problems caused by the questionable electrical work he organized.

Days of Our Lives spoilers suggest that Stephanie could negotiate a deal that benefits her, possibly getting something extra or perks for the Horton Clinic in return for her help.

Brady Black braces for DNA results

Brady Black has been waiting nervously for the Tesoro DNA test results. Kayla Johnson is ready to share the outcome, and it could completely surprise Brady. While many think Tate Black might be the father, the results could show someone else, possibly Aaron Greene.

This news could cause a lot of tension, change family relationships, and give Sophia Choi more opportunities to carry out her schemes.

Sophia Choi intensifies her schemes

Sophia Choi is continuing her scheming ways, causing trouble for everyone around her, especially Holly Jonas, Johnny and Chanel DiMera. Her latest plan focuses on ruining Johnny and Chanel’s attempt to adopt, and this becomes clear when a visit from a social worker turns into a complete nightmare for the couple.

Complaints from the anonymous birth mother could result in their adoption being denied, leaving Johnny and Chanel heartbroken. Meanwhile, Sophia is likely to feel even more confident and encouraged to step up her manipulations, creating more problems and tension for everyone involved.

Johnny and Chanel face adoption hurdles

Johnny DiMera and Chanel Dupree DiMera are facing serious problems with their adoption plans. Erika Kreutz appears as Gillian, the social worker, and her inspection creates a lot of tension and unexpected surprises for the couple.

Days spoilers suggest that Johnny and Chanel could be denied the chance to adopt Tesoro, mainly because of Sophia’s scheming and the fake affair she is pretending exists between Johnny and Holly.

Tate Black steps in to protect Holly Jonas

While a lot of the drama is about schemes and the adoption, Tate Black is becoming more involved in Holly Jonas’s life. After Holly accidentally knocks over a lit candle and starts a dorm fire, Tate is ready to step in and help her.

Even with his support, Holly stays careful and keeps her emotional walls up, which frustrates Tate. This ongoing tension is sure to create more drama as viewers see their complicated relationship continue to develop.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock.