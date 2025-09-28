Days Of Our Lives: 3 major developments to expect this week (September 29 to October 3, 2025)

A still from Days Of Our Lives (Images via Facebook/DaysOfOurLives)

Spoilers for the upcoming week’s episodes of Days Of Our Lives from September 29, 2025, to October 3, 2025, reveal that things will get extremely dramatic for the residents of Salem, and several interesting plot points will be explored and unraveled.

According to the spoilers, Stephanie Johnson will face some new hurdles in the city because her former boyfriend, Jeremy Horton, will take a new job and choose to settle there.

Meanwhile, Alex Kiriakis will also get involved in the mess and warn Jeremy to stay away from Stephanie since he knew that he had been abusive to her in the past when they had been in a relationship.

Elsewhere, Julie Williams will end up spending time with Rachel and Thomas DiMera while babysitting them. Spoilers reveal that at the Horton house, Rachel might subconsciously end up revealing something that would send shock waves to Thomas.

In addition to these developments, EJ DiMera and Belle Black will also end up spending some time with each other, and the plot hints that both of them would have a civil conversation with each other regarding their former relationship.

3 major developments to expect on Days Of Our Lives from September 29, 2025, to October 3, 2025

1) Stephanie Johnson will be shocked to learn that her former boyfriend, Jeremy Horton, has made plans to take a job in Salem city and is moving there to settle down permanently

In the upcoming week’s episodes of Days Of Our Lives, spoilers reveal that Stephanie Johnson will have to deal with the aftermath of her former abusive boyfriend, Jeremy Horton, coming back to Salem after taking a new job in the city and choosing to settle down there.

Spoilers reveal that despite the fact that Jeremy had manipulated and abused Stephanie in the past, he would reach out to her, try to convince her that he is a changed man, and ask her whether she felt the two of them had another chance together.

The plot hints that Alex Kiriakis will warn Jeremy to stay away from Stephanie.

2) Rachel will end up muttering something in her sleep subconsciously regarding her shooting EJ DiMera, which would end up shocking Thomas DiMera

Spoilers for the upcoming week’s episodes of Days Of Our Lives reveal that at the Horton mansion, Julie Williams will babysit Rachel and Thomas DiMera; however, things will go horribly wrong.

The plot hints that Rachel would know on a subconscious level that she had shot EJ DiMera and would not be able to access her repressed memories.

As a result, spoilers reveal that she would end up muttering something in her sleep that would shock Thomas.

3) EJ DiMera and Belle Black will be forced to spend time with each other, as they would end up getting locked together

In the coming week’s episodes of Days Of Our Lives, spoilers reveal that EJ DiMera and his former girlfriend, Belle Black, will get stuck in an elevator together.

An electrical blackout would force them to remain trapped, and spoilers reveal that they would talk about their former relationship, and EJ would confess that he still is in love with Belle, and Belle would be stunned.

Fans can watch the show on Peacock.