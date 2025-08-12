“Dante and Lulu make me sick” - General Hospital fans erupt over Rocco custody drama with Liesl

General Hospital © ABC

The latest storyline on General Hospital has given way to intense reactions among fans, especially concerning the custody drama surrounding Rocco Falconeri, the son of Dante and Lulu. The Falconeri family is having a hard time because Liesl Obrecht is involved in this situation. Rocco, who just found out the shocking truth about who his father is, is starting to question his past and his biological mother, Britt Westbourne.

As Rocco learns more about who he is, the fight between Lulu and Dante gets worse. Lulu doesn't want Rocco to be swept away by the news about his past because she is worried about how Liesl will affect their son. Dante, on the other hand, has a hard time helping his son because he feels so guilty about keeping Rocco's paternity a secret.





General Hospital fans erupt over Rocco custody drama with Liesl (Image via General Hospital Fans - Official/Facebook)



Trisha Warren stated on General Hospital Fans - Official Facebook page on August 9, 2025,



"Dante and Lulu make me sick."



Terry Hubbard mentioned,

"Dante just poked the bear! Watch out now! War is on and you will loose another son."

Judy Baity commented,

"They need to tell Rocco about Liesel. I hope Jason can help."



Annette Rodriguez mentioned,





"Dante and lulu get over yourselfs."

Alene Williams stated,





"Not those two perfect parents."





Tammie W. Cade Harrison mentioned,





"You can’t rewrite history Dante’ even if you don’t like the truth."

Tracy Blizzard-Pearson commented,





"Dante, Lulu and Liesl are really butting heads. Will they work things out for Rocco?"



Nikki Marie stated,



"She over stepped completely."

Rocco learns that he was conceived through an embryo transfer on General Hospital

The Rocco custody drama with Liesl on General Hospital has made things harder for the Falconeri family and brought out strong feelings. This story is about Rocco Falconeri, who is Dante and Lulu's son. He just found out something shocking about where he came from. Rocco learned that he was conceived through an embryo transfer and that Britt Westbourne, not Lulu, is his biological mother.

The drama gets even worse when Rocco asks Britt's mother, Liesl Obrecht's assistance. Liesl, who hasn't been in Port Charles for a while, comes back just as Rocco starts looking for the truth. Rocco is especially interested in how he is related to Britt and how his biological mother affected his childhood. He wants to know more about where he came from and how he is connected to the Westbourne family, which is why he decided to call Liesl.

But Lulu and Dante don't like this search for truth. Both of them are very worried about Liesl being involved in Rocco's life. Lulu is especially protective of her son and is afraid that Liesl's influence could do more harm than good. Liesl's past actions, such as her involvement in past schemes and her tendency to manipulate people, have made her a controversial person in the Falconeri family. Lulu and Dante are worried that Liesl could make Rocco feel even more betrayed and alone, especially since they've kept the truth about his fatherhood a secret for so long.

Liesl's return to Port Charles also brings up problems that still need to be worked out between her and the Falconeris. She wants to tell Rocco about Britt and help him understand his past, but her being there makes things a bit serious in the family.

