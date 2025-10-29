Dancing With the Stars' Robert Irwin celebrates his highest score yet of the season after Halloween Tango with Witney Carson

DWTS Robert Irwin attends the 64th TV WEEK Logie Awards (Image via Getty)

Robert Irwin achieved his highest score of the season on Dancing With the Stars during Season 34 Halloween Night.

Partnered with professional dancer Witney Carson, Irwin performed an Argentine tango choreographed to Sweet Dreams Are Made of This by the Hampton String Quartet.

The dance earned a total of 38 points from the judges, marking the first time Irwin received perfect scores for the season.

The routine featured a fog-filled stage and theatrical elements, including a disappearing act and Irwin returning with his face covered in fake blood.

The performance followed a week in which the pair had celebrated high scores from the previous episode.

Robert Irwin achieves his highest score of the season on Dancing With the Stars after Halloween Night

Argentine Tango performance

The tango performed by Irwin and Carson was described by Carson as a theatrical routine in which Irwin led a “symphony” of the dead.

The choreography included precise footwork, timing with the music, and coordinated movements between Irwin and Carson.

During the episode, Bruno Tonioli commented on the routine, saying Irwin “literally killed it,” and awarded a score of 10.

Carrie Ann Inaba also gave a perfect score of 10, noting she finally saw him as a leading man and calling the routine “dark and powerful.”

Len Goodman was not on the judging panel for this season, while Derek Hough and Julianne Hough contributed scores of 9 each, with Burke giving a 9 as well.

The combined score totaled 38 out of 40 points, with the opportunity to earn additional bonus points later in Dancing With the Stars.

Reactions from Robert Irwin and Witney Carson

After receiving the scores, Irwin expressed excitement on stage, jumping and shouting that the moment was “amazing” and thanking the judges.

He later discussed the performance in an interview with Good Morning America, explaining that it meant a lot to him because he and Witney had been working hard all week, and that Witney had perfect scores on her mind. He added,

“You were really pushing it, but just so incredibly grateful, really, truly."

He​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ mentioned that the chance to perform for America and take the crowd with him on this "journey" was a big deal, pointing out that their dancing abilities were improving all the time.

He also said that it was the first time he had felt so proud of the team they had made, and that he liked the teamwork that was the source of their great ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌show.

Carson also commented on the scores, noting that after Irwin mastered the challenging Argentine tango, the two perfect 10s were “just the cherry on top.”

Irwin acknowledged his own inexperience in dance, explaining that when he entered the competition, he had no understanding of dance, and achieving a "perfect score" was not something he had considered possible. He added that Carson’s guidance and support allowed him to reach a level of performance he had not expected, making the accomplishment attainable and something he felt deeply grateful for.

The perfect scores came after Irwin and Carson’s jazz routine during the previous Dancing With the Stars episode, Wicked Night, did not receive a 10 from any judge, including guest judge Jon M. Chu.

Following the Halloween Night broadcast, Irwin shared a still photo from the performance on his Instagram stories with the caption,

“Grateful — I’ll always remember tonight.”

Stay tuned for more updates.