Complete cast breakdown of The Roses: Who plays whom and where you’ve seen them before

The Roses, directed by Jay Roach, is an upcoming black comedy film based on Warren Adler’s 1981 novel 'The War of the Roses'. Adapted for the screen by Tony McNamara, it follows a happily married couple, Ivy and Theo Rose, who share twin children. Ivy works as a chef and becomes extremely successful. This causes a rift between her and Theo, a reputed architect who has fallen upon hard times.

Set to be released in theaters on Friday, August 29, 2025, The Roses has a runtime of 105 minutes. The film will be distributed across the United States by Searchlight Pictures. Adler’s novel has been previously turned into a film of the same name by Danny DeVito in 1989.

Speaking with Variety at the movie’s New York premiere on August 26, 2025, Tony McNamara shared:

“When they brought it to me, I thought, ‘I don’t want to make a remake because it’s also a perfect film. Why would you bother? But then I talked to Olivia (Colman) and (Benedict Cumberbatch), and I had this idea that we could make a show that’s more about marriage and that’s so verbally brilliant.”

Exploring the cast of The Roses



Benedict Cumberbatch as Theo Rose

In the upcoming film The Roses, Benedict Cumberbatch plays Theo Rose, a once-successful architect whose career takes a nosedive. Married to Ivy Rose (Olivia Colman), a rising chef, Theo’s professional decline shatters the couple’s picture-perfect match. As Ivy's goals grow, their relationship turns into a power struggle and a source of anger. Transforming into a househusband, Theo struggles with identity and ego.

Cumberbatch effectively conveys the emotional conflict between love and resentment in his performance. The English actor has received various accolades throughout his career, including a BAFTA TV Award, a Primetime Emmy Award and a Laurence Olivier Award apart from nominations for two Academy Awards and four Golden Globes. Some of his famous work are Sherlock (2010-2017), The Imitation Game (2014), and Doctor Strange (2016).

Olivia Colman as Ivy Rose

Olivia Colman plays Ivy Rose in The Roses, a promising chef whose career unexpectedly blooms, shifting her from nurturing family life to culinary stardom. She is initially supported by her husband, Theo.

However, after a storm damages his architectural project, Ivy's seafood restaurant continues to grow and receives great praise. Her success causes their marriage to fall apart as resentment creeps into the relationship. Theo is forced into a job he dislikes as a househusband when Ivy becomes the empowered breadwinner.

English actress Olivia Colman has received various accolades, including an Academy Award, four BAFTA Awards, two Emmy Awards, three Golden Globe Awards and a Volpi Cup. She is known for her work in The Favourite (2018), The Night Manager (2016-25), The Bear (2023-24), and The Crown (2019-23).

Allison Janney as Eleanor



Allison Janney plays Eleanor, the fiercely effective divorce lawyer representing Ivy as her marriage with Theo collapses. Her character makes a fleeting appearance but leaves a lasting impression with her sardonic humor and tough language. Janney's portrayal of Eleanor brings scathing humor and legal accuracy to Ivy's deteriorating marital battle.

Allison Janney is an American actress well-known for her on-screen and stage performances. She has received an Academy Award, a British Academy Film Award, a Golden Globe Award, and seven Primetime Emmy Awards, in addition to nominations for two Tony Awards. She has appeared in Everything's Going to Be Great (2025), The Diplomat (2024), and Six Degrees of Separation (2017)

Andy Samberg as Barry

In The Roses, Andy Samberg plays Barry, who is Theo Rose’s friend and divorce lawyer. Barry and his wife Amy serve as a contrasting couple to the Roses, presenting a less toxic - but still strained - marriage dynamic. As Barry struggles to deal with marital and legal issues while the Roses become caught in drama, their coupling provides both comedic relief and a mirror to Theo and Ivy's failing relationship.

Andy Samberg is an American actor, comedian, rapper, writer and producer. He is best known for starring as Detective Jake Peralta in Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2013-2021), and has also made his mark in films such as Palm Springs (2020), and That’s My Boy (2012).

Supporting cast of The Roses

The film features a talented ensemble of actors in supporting roles, some of whom are listed as follows:

Kate McKinnon as Amy

Sunita Mani as Jane

Ncuti Gatwa as Jeffrey

Jamie Demetriou as Rory

Zoë Chao as Sally

Belinda Bromilow as Janice

