Complete cast breakdown of The Paper: Who plays whom and where you've seen them before

Promotional poster for The Paper ( via Instagram)

The Paper is an emotional, comic take on The Office, but in a way that is its own. Set to debut on Peacock on September 4, 2025, The Paper comes from writers Greg Daniels and Michael Koman, with an underdog narrative of The Truth Teller, a scrappy Midwest newspaper in Toledo, Ohio.

The series treats viewers to shots of the paper's foolish characters and teams, doing their best to keep print journalism alive, with the help of amateur reporters and plenty of vigour.

It's a love letter to the messiness of relationships that form in organisational environments, equal parts humorous and gut-wrenching.

For those who love that mix of humour and sentimentality, The Paper has it in spades with an exuberant cast of new faces and some familiar ones, all of whom are ready to bring this charming newsroom story to life.

The Paper- List of confirmed cast members

Domhnall Gleeson as Ned : Gleeson appears as your new employee with all the verve and charisma he could muster. He was General Hux in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, and has appeared in productions like Ex Machina and the romantic movie About Time ! He is great at both drama and comedy, which is perfect, since we are often fully committed, minute to minute, in a somewhat chaotic newsroom.

Sabrina Impacciatore as Esmeralda : Playing the managing editor with little time for nonsense, Impacciatore's Emmy-nominated role in The White Lotus shows her mastering scenes with wit, true power, and substantial energy. We intended to have her bring the Italian swag with her, and her stage training as an actor suits that tough-as-nails character.

Oscar Nuñez as Oscar Martinez : A beloved character from The Office, Nuñez is back as the dry-witted accountant, in Toledo this time. Nuñez has also featured in The Proposa l and The Lost City and has applied his ironic sense of humour to each role.

Melvin Gregg as Detrick : Gregg is a well-known actor from Snowfall and The Way Back , and he has a much larger role in the newsroom. Taking his Vine sketches and roles in American Vandal , coupled with poetic charisma, assures Detrick will be a scene-stealer . View this post on Instagram A post shared by chelseafrei (@chelseafrei)

Chelsea Frei as Mare : Frei is known for her roles on Dollface and Mythic Quest , and she is more than capable of delivering her comedic chops as a scrappy reporter. Given Frei's experience in ensemble comedies, she feels at home in a newsroom setting filled with youthful energy and creative banter.

Gbemisola Ikumelo as Adelola : From A League of Their Own and Sex Education . Ikumelo has a fun, sparkly energy and comedic presence that will shine in the role of Adelola, a critical member of the paper’s revitalisation efforts.

Alex Edelman as Adam: Having already made comedy with Just for Us and Unfrosted , Edelman will be adding more of his quick wit and charm to the character of Adam, the eccentric staff member in the newsroom.

Ramona Young as Nicole : Young brings youthful excitement and comedic timing to her new character Nicole, the newest reporter in the newsroom. Young’s quirky performance has already left audiences wondering in the coming-of-age series Never Have I Ever and the romantic comedy You're Cordially Invited .

Tim Key as Ken : Key, who has appeared in See How They Run and Drunk History and is a talented satirist, will add his special dry humour to Ken, which is sure to add dimensional texture to the character.

Recurring Cast: Tracy Letts (August: Osage County); Nancy Lenehan (Catch Me If You Can); Molly Ephraim (Last Man Standing), and Allan Havey will join this amazing ensemble of supporting cast.

This brand new show The Paper, is all set to premiere on Peacock, September 4, 2025, so get ready for laughs supporting The Truth Teller's ragtag friends!





