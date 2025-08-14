Complete Cast Breakdown of Night Always Comes: Who plays whom and Where You've Seen Them Before

A scene from Night Always Comes (Image via YouTube/@Netflix)

Night Always Comes is an upcoming crime thriller drama film scripted by Sarah Conradt and directed by Benjamin Caron. The movie, which is based on Willy Vlautin's critically acclaimed 2021 book, tells a realistic, character-driven story of a woman’s struggle for survival that is firmly anchored in personal suffering and economic distress. The film will be released exclusively on Netflix in the United States on August 15, 2025, and will be accessible for streaming without a theatrical window.

The plot of Night Always Comes centers around Lynette (Vanessa Kirby), who has to scrape together $25,000 in a single frenzied night to prevent her family’s eviction. Desperately racing across Portland, she is forced into morally ambiguous territory, where every decision carries weighty consequences.

As the night goes on, Lynette battles time, fear, and dwindling hope while facing her own past, family issues, and other challenges that keep cropping up.

Night Always Comes was filmed entirely in Portland, Oregon, with production running from spring through early summer 2024. The majority of the action takes place in the city's unique districts at night. Some of the cinematography took place close to famous locations like Piedmont and Harney Park, where locals reported street closures and elaborate setups.

Cast & crew of Night Always Comes



Vanessa Kirby as Lynette

In Night Always Comes, Vanessa Kirby portrays Lynette, a fiercely determined woman on the edge, battling financial ruin to secure her family’s home in one high-stakes night. Risking everything, she navigates Portland’s underbelly, confronting a fractured past while racing against the clock to raise $25,000 and stave off eviction.

English actress Vanessa Kirby recently made headlines starring as Sue Storm aka Invisible woman in The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Her other works include The Crown, Mission Impossible- Fallout, Napoleon, and more.

Jennifer Jason Leigh as Doreen

Jennifer Jason Leigh portrays Doreen in Night Always Comes, Lynette’s hard-pressed mother whose change of heart - opting to spend their shared savings on a car rather than jointly buying their home - triggers Lynette’s desperate, night-long struggle to save their family’s future.

Doreen’s decisions are shaped by exhaustion and unmet sacrifices, underscoring the emotional complexity and moral urgency at the heart of the story.

The actress is known for her works both on the big and small screens, starring in projects such as Fargo, Hunters, Twin Peaks, and so on.

Zack Gottsagen as Kenny

In Night Always Comes, Zack Gottsagen portrays Kenny, the emotionally vulnerable older brother of Lynette. As a developmentally disabled family member, Kenny represents hope and grounding for Lynette amid her desperate, high-stakes night.

The budding actor has previously appeared in short films and music videos, as well as in films like God Save the Queens and Best Summer Ever.

Jennifer Lanier as Shirley

Jennifer Lanier portrays Shirley in Night Always Comes, a minor yet memorable figure who briefly comes across Lynette during her perilous night in Portland. While the film centers on Lynette’s desperate quest to save her family’s home, Shirley’s interactions - with her sharp presence and nuanced performance - add a subtle layer of texture and emotional realism to the world Lynette navigates.

The actress-director has previously appeared in projects such as The Last Champion, Thin Skin, Woodstock or Bust, and many more.

Supporting cast of Night Always Comes

The film features a talented ensemble of actors in supporting roles, some of whom are listed as follows:

Jason Rouse as Elvis

Christian Blair as Student

Erin Way as Lecturer

J. Claude Deering as David

Smack Louis as Mike

Stephan James as Cody

Randall Park as Scott

Jami Yaeger as Dive Bar Manager

