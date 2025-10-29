Complete cast breakdown of Chicago P.D. season 13: Who plays who & where you’ve seen them before

Chicago P.D. airs on NBC on Wednesdays (Image via Instagram/@nbconechicago)

Chicago P.D. returns for its 13th season with the Intelligence Unit facing its toughest test yet, rebuilding after disbandment and reclaiming its place in the Police Department. The new season reunites longtime cast members while introducing Arienne Mandi as Eva Imani, a skilled transfer from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

With Beghe’s commanding portrayal of Sgt. Hank Voight and Squerciati, and Flueger’s fan-favorite duo, the ensemble remains the backbone of this One Chicago series. Season 13 promises a continuation of personal and professional reckonings as Voight’s team fights to restore trust, unity, and justice.

All cast members of Chicago P.D. season 13

Jason Beghe as Sergeant Hank Voight

Jason Beghe is a part of the series as Sergeant Hank Voight. Voight is the leader of the Intelligence Unit who believes in solving cases in some unconventional ways. When season 13 was ending, Voight worked to bring his disbanded team back together and regain the department’s trust.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly on September 2, 2025, Chicago P.D. showrunner Gwen Sigan revealed that Voight is struggling to hold it together. In the first episode, he tries to stay calm, face the fallout, and do what’s right — though it won’t be easy.

Beghe has portrayed Voight since the show’s 2014 debut, also appearing across the One Chicago universe. His screen career spans films like Thelma & Louise, G.I. Jane, and Monkey Shines, along with TV credits including Californication, Picket Fences, and American Dreams.

Marina Squerciati as Officer Kim Burgess

Marina Squerciati plays Officer Kim Burgess. Burgess started as a patrol officer, but she is now a permanent and integral part of the Intelligence Unit. She had a long-term romance with Adam Ruzek through multiple seasons. They got married in the last season, and she is learning to balance her job and home life. In a Deadline interview on July 22, 2025, Squerciati said she hopes Burgess will build stronger friendships this season, especially with other women. She also shared that Burgess’s bond with Dante Torres might face some tension. Squerciati has starred in Chicago P.D. since Season 1 and has also appeared in Law & Order: SVU, Gossip Girl, and The Good Wife. Burgess and Ruzek’s wedding in the Season 12 finale gave fans the happy ending they had waited for.

Patrick John Flueger as Officer Adam Ruzek

Patrick John Flueger portrays Adam Ruzek. Ruzek is primarily a fearless and impulsive officer who prioritizes the citizens above all else. He is navigating newlywed life with Burgess while adapting to the Intelligence Unit’s changes. Flueger is taking a short break from Chicago P.D. season 13 for personal reasons. His character will be written out temporarily, but is expected to return later this season.

Flueger’s previous work includes starring in The 4400 and appearing in Criminal Minds, CSI: Miami, and Law & Order: SVU. His film roles include Footloose (2011), Brothers, and The Princess Diaries.

LaRoyce Hawkins as Officer Kevin Atwater

LaRoyce Hawkins continues as Kevin Atwater, a dependable officer known for his integrity and loyalty to the team. In season 13, Atwater remains a grounding force as Voight’s squad attempts to rebuild.

Hawkins, a Chicago P.D. original, has also appeared in Detroit 1-8-7, House of Payne, and films such as The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain and Canal Street.

Amy Morton as Sergeant Trudy Platt

Amy Morton plays Sergeant Trudy Platt, the precinct’s desk sergeant who manages the team with authority and dry humor. A veteran of Chicago P.D. and Chicago Fire, Morton is also a two-time Tony Award nominee.

Her screen credits include Up in the Air, Blue Bloods, Boss, and The Bear.

Benjamin Levy Aguilar as Officer Dante Torres

Benjamin Levy Aguilar stars as Dante Torres, a dedicated officer whose undercover experience and emotional depth make him an invaluable member of the Intelligence Unit. Benjamin Levy Aguilar confirmed to One Chicago’s official Instagram on October 8, 2025, that he’s staying on Chicago P.D. and is eager to explore Dante Torres’s darker journey in season 13.

He shared that Torres is struggling with guilt, loss, and an existential crisis after last season’s events. Aguilar described the upcoming arc as “a whirlwind of pain,” telling fans he’s excited to dive into the character’s turmoil.

Before joining Chicago P.D., Aguilar appeared in Filthy Rich and Social Norm and starred in Netflix’s The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window.

Arienne Mandi as Eva Imani

Arienne Mandi, known for her role in The Night Agent, has officially joined Chicago P.D. season 13 as a series regular. According to Deadline (July 22, 2025), Mandi will play Officer Naomi Kerr, a former soldier and military contractor who thrives in dangerous situations and is described as a fearless outsider who keeps her emotions guarded. Her character enters the show amid chaos following the murder of Deputy Chief Charlie Reid, which has left Voight’s Intelligence Unit in disarray.

Mandi’s addition comes shortly after Toya Turner’s exit from the series. Beyond Chicago P.D., Mandi stars in The Night Agent season 2 and the Venice Film Festival feature Tatami and will appear opposite Jon Hamm in Apple TV+’s Your Friends & Neighbors.

Catch Chicago P.D. season 13 on Wednesdays on NBC.