Complete breakdown of The Diplomat Season 3 cast: Who plays whom and where you've seen them before

the diplomat season 3

The political thriller drama “The Diplomat” season 3 is all set to premiere on Netflix on October 16, 2025. This drama is created by Debora Cahn; the last two seasons were a success due to good writing, powerful characters and near-reality portrayal of international relations.

The story is based on Kate Wyler, who is a U.S. diplomat trying her best to multitask between safeguarding global alliances and her marriage to her diplomat husband, Hal Wyler. After some shocking revelations in Season 2, Season 3 is already making a buzz, with the White House being under new leadership, as well as a lot of drama occurring personally and professionally behind closed doors. The series has already been renewed for season four.

Season 3 is all set to introduce new faces who will bring more drama to this thriller.

The Diplomat Season 3 - List of cast members

Keri Russell as Ambassador Kate Wyler - She is the main protagonist of the series. Russell plays the role of a U.S diplomat who is protecting global alliances and micromanaging her marriage with her fellow diplomat husband, Hal Wyler. Keri is best known for her roles in The Americans and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

- She is the main protagonist of the series. Russell plays the role of a U.S diplomat who is protecting global alliances and micromanaging her marriage with her fellow diplomat husband, Hal Wyler. Keri is best known for her roles in The Americans and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Rufus Sewell as Hal Wyler - He is Kate’s husband and a fellow diplomat. Hal is a grouchy yet sharp character with a complicated relationship with his wife. Rufus Sewell is best known for his roles in The Man in the High Castle and Victoria.

- He is Kate’s husband and a fellow diplomat. Hal is a grouchy yet sharp character with a complicated relationship with his wife. Rufus Sewell is best known for his roles in The Man in the High Castle and Victoria. David Gyasi as Austin Dennison - He plays the role of the UK secretary and a main ally. David Gyasi is famous for his roles in Interstellar and Troy: Fall of a City.

- He plays the role of the UK secretary and a main ally. David Gyasi is famous for his roles in Interstellar and Troy: Fall of a City. Ali Ahn as Eidra Park - Eidra Park is the CIA station chief who has strong ties with Kate’s mission. Ali Ahn has been a part of Billions and Raising Dion.

- Eidra Park is the CIA station chief who has strong ties with Kate’s mission. Ali Ahn has been a part of Billions and Raising Dion. Ato Essandoh as Stuart Hayford - He is Kate’s right hand and the deputy chief of the mission. He is well known for his roles in Chicago Med, Elementary, and Altered Carbon.

- He is Kate’s right hand and the deputy chief of the mission. He is well known for his roles in Chicago Med, Elementary, and Altered Carbon. Allison Janney joins as President Grace Penn - She is the new President of the United States of America, after season 2’s suspenseful ending. Allison Janney is known for her roles in The West Wing and I, Tonya. She has also been awarded an Emmy and an Oscar.

- She is the new President of the United States of America, after season 2’s suspenseful ending. Allison Janney is known for her roles in The West Wing and I, Tonya. She has also been awarded an Emmy and an Oscar. Bradley Whitford as Todd Penn - He is the husband of Grace Penn and the first gentleman of the USA. He has starred in The Handmaid’s Tale and Get Out.

- He is the husband of Grace Penn and the first gentleman of the USA. He has starred in The Handmaid’s Tale and Get Out. Rory Kinnear as Nicol Trowbridge - He is the Prime Minister of the UK, and has many controversies surrounding him. Rory Kinnear is seen in Penny Dreadful and James Bond films (Skyfall, Spectre).

- He is the Prime Minister of the UK, and has many controversies surrounding him. Rory Kinnear is seen in Penny Dreadful and James Bond films (Skyfall, Spectre). Nana Mensah as Billie Appiah - He is the chief of staff to the President. Mensah has previously starred in The Chair and An African City.

He is the chief of staff to the President. Mensah has previously starred in The Chair and An African City. Celia Imrie and Miguel Sandoval - They return in supporting roles and bring a lot of experienced acting to the show.



The Diplomat season 3 - Release schedule and episode count



The show is set to release on October 16, 2025, on Netflix. This time, the show will follow a weekly release schedule to maintain the suspense for the viewers. The third season will feature eight episodes.

Season 3 will focus on Keri Russell facing Allison Janney as the President. This season will widen the complex storylines from the earlier seasons.



Stay tuned for further updates!