Clay says fans are ‘tripping’ as he defends Edmund over Kalybriah conflict in Love Is Blind

Love Is Blind has sparked another wave of online debate after season nine’s Edmund faced backlash for his interactions with Kalybriah.

Following a series of tense moments in recent episodes, viewers have taken to social media to criticize his behavior. Now, Clay Gravesande from season six, who became known for his own controversial decisions on the show, has stepped in to defend Edmund in a new TikTok video.

In the clip, Clay addressed what he called the unfair treatment of Edmund by fans and commentators.

He urged viewers to recognize that online reactions often exaggerate or misrepresent the real situations between cast members.

Clay also offered Edmund advice on how to handle the criticism, telling him,

“Take accountability for stuff that you never did, just take accountability, just do it – it’s going to be way easier, bro.”

Through his comments, Clay reflected on his own time in the spotlight, when he was heavily criticized for saying no to AD at the altar.

His latest remarks have reopened discussions about how Love Is Blind contestants are portrayed and the pressures they face after filming ends.

Love Is Blind alum Clay defends Edmund and gives advice

In his TikTok video, Clay Gravesande addressed the recent conversations about Edmund’s actions toward Kalybriah.

Speaking directly to the camera, he shared that he believes Edmund is being “unfairly targeted” by viewers. He told him,

“Edmund, let them know it ain’t that bad over here. Let them know that the ladies you dealt with in the past, they good!”

Clay went on to explain that social media audiences tend to focus on who appears to be the “victim” in a situation.

“Social media love victims,” he said. “Just be like crying and say that she’s the love of your life and you’re the worst human being.”

He said this reaction pattern was familiar from his own experience on season six, where fans heavily criticised him for his decision not to marry AD.

The video continued with Clay encouraging Edmund to manage the criticism in a calm and strategic way. His suggestion to “take accountability” was meant as a way to defuse conflict, not as an admission of wrongdoing.

Clay’s comments also highlighted how reality TV participants face ongoing judgment after filming ends. The exchange added another layer to the conversation about how Love Is Blind contestants are perceived in public spaces.

Fans’ reactions and Clay’s reflection on social media backlash

Clay used his video to speak not just to Edmund, but to the wider audience following Love Is Blind. He called out those who write lengthy online “think pieces” or urge Kalybriah to end the relationship.

“Y’all can clearly see Edmund’s got trauma, y’all hear Edmund’s story, yet y’all still get online,” he said. “Y’all doing a bunch of think pieces, telling KB [Kalybriah] to run, y’all are tripping.”

He drew a comparison between Edmund’s situation and his own, recalling the intense scrutiny he received after his season aired.

Many fans had criticized him for rejecting AD at the altar, and Clay said the experience showed him how quickly opinions form on social media.

By defending Edmund, Clay appeared to be commenting more broadly on how public discussion affects reality TV participants once the cameras stop rolling.

Since leaving Love Is Blind, Clay has focused on his business ventures, including a boat rental company, and occasionally appears on podcasts.

His commentary on newer seasons has become a regular feature on TikTok, where he shares insights based on his own time on the show.

In this latest video, Clay balanced critique and empathy, reminding viewers that what they see on screen represents only part of each participant’s reality.

