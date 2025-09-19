Chloe and Alexander’s bond deepens with first proposal on Love Is Blind: France

Chloe from Love Is Blind: France (Image via Netflix)

Love Is Blind: France premiered on September 10, 2025. The show follows singles who look for love inside the pods, where they talk without ever seeing each other.

The idea is to build a bond through conversations and honesty instead of looks. The first couple to get engaged on the show were Chloe and Alexander.

One couple that has quickly stood out is Chloe, a 32-year-old physiotherapist, and Alexander, who works in IT. Their connection grew fast and strong.

Right from the start, they found common ground in their shared link to Guadeloupe. As their chats went on, they also spoke about tough past relationships that shaped who they are today.

Their willingness to share heartbreak and betrayal helped them develop trust within days.

Alexander eventually made the first proposal of the season, marking a major turning point. He told Chloe that she was “the first person who touches all the different elements of my being,” showing how deeply he felt about their connection.

Chloe accepted with tears, calling the moment overwhelming yet genuine. Their engagement now sets the tone for the season, raising questions about how their relationship will grow outside the pods and whether the format can sustain such early commitments in the French version of the experiment.

Shared experiences and emotional honesty shaped their early connection in Love Is Blind: France

Chloe and Alexander’s talks were not only casual but also very honest about past pain.

Chloe shared about her three-and-a-half-year relationship, saying that “only the first year felt genuine.” She explained that betrayal in the later years made it hard for her to trust again.

Alexander also opened up about his own past. He spoke about being with his childhood sweetheart for nine years, but the relationship ended when she cheated with a friend. He admitted he still felt “guilt for not being present enough,” showing that he had thought deeply about what went wrong.

Rather than push them apart, these admissions brought the two closer. They encouraged one another to stay optimistic about love. Alexander praised Chloe’s “awesome” energy, while Chloe expressed relief that someone understood her perspective.

Music also became a tool for expression, as Chloe sang for Alexander during one pod date. He called the gesture “beautiful” and described her as his “ray of sunshine.”

This openness and creativity confirmed their bond was moving beyond small talk. Chloe admitted she was developing a crush, showing that emotional vulnerability was quickly transforming into romantic interest inside the pods.

The first proposal set expectations for other couples in the season

The highlight of their journey in Love Is Blind: France so far came when Alexander decided to propose, following the traditional format of getting down on one knee in the pod.

His words carried weight as he told Chloe that she was

“the first person who touches all the different elements of my being,” and expressed his dream of building a family with her.

Chloe accepted with visible emotion, wiping away tears as she said yes. The moment made them the first engaged couple of the French season.

It also showed that participants were ready to accept the fast pace of the experiment.

Their engagement set an example for the others, proving that strong feelings could grow quickly if people spoke openly and honestly.

The proposal was also an important moment for the show, as it confirmed that the French version could bring the same deep emotions as the other versions.

With Chloe and Alexander now moving forward as fiancés, the upcoming episodes of Love Is Blind: France will explore how their connection adjusts when physical attraction and real-world challenges are added into the mix.

Stay tuned for more updates.

