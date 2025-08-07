Chief of War Episode 4 Release Date and What to Expect?

Chief of War episode 4 new release

The historic drama “Chief of War” has quickly become one of the most popular new series exclusively streaming on Apple TV+. The series is based on the political and cultural past of Hawaiʻi, which led to bloodthirsty battles. The series is set to release episode 4, titled City of Flowers Part 2, next Friday. The series is set to experience some new inevitable clashes.

This series is created by Jason Momoa and Thomas Pa’a Sibbett. This series explores the life of Maui-based warrior chief Ka’iana, who is navigating through the new and challenging changes in the alliances. As per the reports, the new episode will further expand the ruthless events that happened in the previous episode, in which Tony was brutally attacked, and which left the community completely shaken, also Ka’iana’s dilemma between the Vai’s offer and his conscience.

On the other hand, Kamehameha faces personal complexity when his secret marriage to Ka‘ahumanu comes between his political career. Episode 3 was the perfect example of how some decisions in life can have national and personal consequences. Here we see tensions rising. The next episode will pick up right from where these conflicts commenced.

Chief of War episode 4 release date details: Where to stream?

The new episode, titled "Chief of Flowers Part 2," is set to air on August 15, 2025, on Apple TV+. There will be no changes in the timeslots; the episode will release on its usual time, i.e, midnight ET in the USA.

Synopsis of The Chief of War

A treacherous journey of the origin of Hawai and its people. Jason Momoa stuns as the valiant warrior Ka’iana, who is on a mission to unify his homeland. His journey is made difficult due to the rising power struggles among the kingdoms. Based on a true story.

What to expect in episode 4?

The story is set to explore the aggravation of power. Kahekili’s exploitation of power can lead to rebellion in O’ahu. On the other hand, the alliance between Kamehameha and Ka’amhumanu might see some changes in the political influence. In Zamboanga, Ka’iana faces dangerous threats from the opportunists. Can he save Tony? Will he be able to return to Hawai'i? Will Ka’amhumanu’s secret be revealed?

Some key points to watch for in Episode 4:

Ka’mehameha’s test as a leader- He faces political turmoil while still standing strong as a unifier of Hawaiian kingdoms.

Ka‘iana’s search for Tony, as he embarks on a journey to find Tony. He is likely to face some dangerous challenges.

Changes in alliances- Alliances between the chiefs could change due to personal and political motives.

To find the answers to all the questions that the last episode left in your head, watch the new episode 4 on Friday, 15th August 2025, on Apple TV+.

Stay tuned for further updates!