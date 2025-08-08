Chef halts lunch service at Bruno’s after spotting major kitchen mistakes on Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service

Chef Gordon Ramsay (Image via Getty)

Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service season 1 episode 10 aired on August 6, 2025, and featured the celebrity chef taking urgent action at a fast-food restaurant called Bruno’s.

The episode focused on Gordon’s mission to help Tim, the elderly owner, hand over control of the business to his son.

Gordon spent time with the family, even playing baseball with them, and guided the son in improving his cooking skills.

Before those changes could be made, the chef decided to shut the restaurant down in the middle of lunch service in Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service.

This step came after undercover diners, Hell’s Kitchen season 3 winner Rock Harper and season 22 finalist Sammi Tarantino, visited the restaurant with body cameras to record the service and kitchen operations.

Gordon observed from a nearby van, believing the restaurant’s practices could harm customers if left unaddressed.

Issues included cross-contamination between meat and vegetarian dishes, undercooked food, and a menu so large that it seemed to compromise quality.

These discoveries led him to step inside, halt service, and ask customers to leave, setting the stage for the rest of the episode’s transformation.

Undercover visit reveals food handling issues in Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service

This episode of Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service began with Rock Harper and Sammi Tarantino arriving at Bruno’s under the pretense of appearing on a fictional show called Restaurant Refresh.

Sammi, identifying herself as a vegetarian, ordered mozzarella sticks and eggplant parmesan, while Rock ordered pork roll and cheese. While they waited, Sammi pointed out visible dust on the seat covers.

From the van, Gordon watched as marinara sauce containing meatballs was placed alongside Sammi’s vegetarian meal.

Following Gordon’s prompt, Sammi asked her server if the food was vegetarian. The server replied that the sauce “might have been touched by meatballs” and offered to replace it.

Watching the scene, Gordon remarked that it was “a vegetarian’s worst nightmare.”

Another concern emerged when Canadian ham was cooked next to Sammi’s eggplant on the grill. Gordon commented,

​

“If that’s vegetarian, then I’m going to become a nun.”

These examples highlighted how easily vegetarian food was being contaminated with meat products.

When the meals arrived, Rock described the ham in his sandwich as burnt. Sammi noted that her food tasted like it had absorbed meat juices.

She also questioned how any dish could be properly prepared with over 150 menu items. Meanwhile, another customer complained about undercooked meat, prompting the staff to send it back for further cooking.

Customer complaints lead to the sudden closure of Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service

As more issues surfaced, Gordon decided that keeping the restaurant open during lunch was unsafe for customers. He stated that he felt irresponsible sitting back while witnessing such mistakes.

Gordon walked into the dining area and told customers they would have to leave before finishing their meals in Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service.

Tim, the owner, asked him not to use strong language, but Gordon said Tim would feel the same way if he had seen what was happening in the kitchen.

Stopping the service was his way of avoiding more problems and showing how serious the issues were.

This moment became the main turning point of the episode. Once the restaurant was closed, Gordon spoke with Tim and his son about what had gone wrong and how to stop it from happening again.

They focused on improving how food was handled, cutting down the menu to a smaller size, and keeping vegetarian and meat dishes separate.

Gordon also helped build his son’s confidence by teaching him recipes and cooking skills to improve the food.

Playing baseball with the family helped ease the tension and encouraged teamwork in Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service.

By the end of the episode, the restaurant had made changes both in how it worked and in the family’s roles, with clearer duties and safer kitchen practices in place.

Stay tuned for more updates.

​