Charlie Kirk's wife Erika Frantzve’s journey from pageant winner to faith-based entrepreneur

Charlie Kirk and and his wife Erika Lane Frantzve (Image via Getty)

The Utah Valley University event on September 10, 2025, became the last public appearance of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. He was fatally shot while addressing students in Orem, Utah.

Charlie Kirk founded Turning Point USA and was known for his support of President Donald Trump.

His death was confirmed by Trump on Truth Social. The announcement included the words:

“The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead.”

Along with his political work, Charlie Kirk’s personal life was connected to his wife, Erika Frantzve. The two met in 2019 and got married in 2021 in Scottsdale, Arizona. Erika is a mother of two and has also built her own career.

She has studied at several universities, started a nonprofit group, hosts a podcast, and has taken part in sports and beauty pageants.

Charlie and Erika have two children together. Their daughter, Sarah Rose, was born in 2021, and their son was born in 2023. Erika has not spoken publicly about her husband’s death.

Since his passing, people have looked more closely at Charlie’s political work and Erika’s role in both her career and family life.

Charlie Kirk's wife Erika Frantzve: Education, career, and family

Erika Frantzve first became known when she won the title of Miss Arizona USA in 2012. Before that, she played college basketball at Regis University in Denver, which showed her early interest in sports and public life.

She went on to study further. She earned a degree in political science and international relations from Arizona State University, a Juris Master’s degree from Liberty University in 2017, and a doctorate in Christian leadership in 2022.

Erika has worked in many areas. She became a real estate agent with The Corcoran Group in New York City. She also started a nonprofit group called Everyday Heroes Like You, which focuses on helping local communities.

In 2019, she began hosting a podcast called Midweek Rise Up.

The same year, she also established PROCLAIM Streetwear, a faith-based clothing brand.

Speaking about her nonprofit vision, she explained that “community starts with ordinary people making everyday choices that lift others.”

Her work has often centered on faith, leadership, and encouraging young people.

As a mother, she has raised two children with Charlie Kirk. Their daughter, Sarah Rose, was born in 2021, followed by a son in 2023. After Kirk’s passing, Erika has remained private.

Friends noted that “her focus has always been on balancing her roles at home and in public work.”

Charlie Kirk: activism, Turning Point USA, and death

Charlie Kirk founded Turning Point USA in 2012, when he was still a teenager. The group grew into a national conservative student organization with a large following on U.S. campuses.

Kirk often appeared in the media and at rallies, speaking about politics, culture, and education.

He became a close ally of Donald Trump, who praised him after his death by writing,

“No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie.”

His public career was marked by frequent events, including campus tours and political conferences. At Utah Valley University, he was about 20 minutes into a presentation when shots were heard from a nearby building.

University police confirmed that he was struck near the neck. He was taken away by security and later declared dead.

Officials clarified that one man detained on video was not the shooter. A university spokesperson explained,

“We did have shots fired. We’ve asked people to shelter in place.”

The investigation is ongoing, and no suspect has yet been named.

Charlie Kirk’s death has drawn reactions from political leaders, students, and organizations.

His family life, including his marriage to Erika and their two young children, has become part of the story as the public remembers both his activism and the personal life he built.



Stay tuned for more updates.