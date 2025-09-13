Charlie Kirk assassination: Student who asked final question rejects online conspiracy theories, calls for peace

Charlie Kirk (Image via Getty)

Mint reported on September 14, 2025, that Hunter Kozak, a 29-year-old mathematics student, spoke publicly about being the last person to question conservative activist Charlie Kirk before his assassination.

Charlie Kirk was shot on September 10, 2025, during his American Comeback speaking tour at Utah Valley University. Kozak said he asked Kirk about a claim regarding transgender people and mass shootings, and moments later, the fatal gunshot was fired.

In his statement released on September 13, Kozak explained that the last 24 hours had been “rough” and that he had “barely” been able to rewatch the footage of the event. He described the scene of panic as the audience ran for safety.

Kozak addressed conspiracy theories circulating online that connected him to the attack. He denied the accusations.

He emphasized grief, humanity, and the need for peace, pointing out that Kirk’s young son will grow up without memories of his father.

While acknowledging his disagreements with Kirk’s views, Kozak stressed that political differences do not erase human dignity.

He confirmed he has been cooperating with the police in their investigation.

Hunter Kozak directly responded to speculation online that tried to link him with the shooting. He rejected the claims and described how damaging they were in a moment of tragedy.

“First off, you sick f***ing psychos that think this is the answer… um, it’s not,” he said in his video message.

Kozak explained that such accusations only added to the pain and confusion. He urged people not to “salivate” over the event or feed conspiracy narratives.

Kozak connected his reaction to his own life as a father. He said:

“It’s awful, and a father doesn’t have his kids anymore. Charlie had two kids and a wife. His one-year-old boy will grow up without memories of his dad.”

In reflecting on the loss, Kozak also pointed out his own family situation: “And, like, not to make this about me, but I have two kids and a wife.”

The message highlighted both grief and shared humanity. Despite being critical of Kirk’s political positions, Kozak emphasized that disagreements did not remove the human cost of violence.

“I’m on the record for how much I disagree with Charlie Kirk, but he is still a human being – have we forgotten that? Are we crazy?” he said.

His words underlined that tragedy affects families and communities beyond political debates.

Kozak’s message also turned toward a broader appeal for humanity and calm. He noted that Kirk had often spoken about the importance of conversation, even with opponents.

“I stand by so little of everything that he said, but one of the things that he stood by was conversation,”

Kozak remarked. He said the reaction in his community was one of shock and deep sorrow, and that people were struggling to make sense of what had happened.

He mentioned the irony that his question had been focused on peace just before the gunshot.

“People have pointed to the irony that the point I was trying to make was how peaceful the left was right before he got shot. And that only makes sense if we stay peaceful,” he explained.

Kozak confirmed that he has been in contact with authorities.

“I’ve been talking to the police. We’re good, thank you,” he said, closing off speculation about his role. He told those spreading rumors or enjoying the chaos: “If you’re salivating about what happened, don’t. If you are, you’re not part of what I’m trying to do here at all.”

By emphasizing shared humanity, the grief of families, and the importance of peace, Kozak’s statement added perspective to a tragedy that drew national and political attention.



