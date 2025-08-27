CBS reporter Olivia Rinaldi goes viral over her reaction to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement announcement

Taylor Swift with Travis Kelce (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

News reporter Olivia Rinaldi is making headlines over her reaction to finding out about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement announcement. In a viral X post, CBS (@CBSNews) shared a clip of a shocked and excited Rinaldi.

The video shows the journalist checking her Instagram as the news of the couple's engagement broke. Notably, her producer sent her a text informing her of the same. An animated Rinaldi can then be heard saying:

"Omg... The ring is huge, it is ginormous. This is so exciting... I feel like Paul Revere right now."

She continued:

"This is a very exciting moment for me in my professional career because I get to announce that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are engaged."

CBS News reporter @olivialarinaldi discovers Taylor Swift is engaged to Travis Kelce moments before going on live TV. “I feel like Paul Revere right now.” https://t.co/SsAqe2q4US pic.twitter.com/0fS6lCqEIR — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 26, 2025

As Olivia's reaction went viral, internet users were quick to note it was relatable.

"She’s so relatable cuz same!" one commented.

"THIS WAS LITERALLY ME WHILE ON STORIES TODAY," another added.

"She is all of us when we found out!" a user wrote.

​

However, others found it childish and embarrassing and argued it wasn't real journalism.

"This really makes me want to watch CBS - she’s clearly an emotionally mature adult," one saracstically noted.

"Consistently embarrassing reporters is a look, I guess. It's not a good one, but at least you're consistent," another chimed in.

"This is an “adult” that works as a journalist in our media. Perfect example of why our media s*cks," a person added.

Travis Kelce's father revealed the athlete proposed to Taylor Swift at a garden in Lee’s Summit, Missouri

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement in a joint Instagram post shared on Tuesday, August 26, 2025. The songstress added the caption:

"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married (dynamite emoji)."

It included a series of pictures of the happy couple in a garden surrounded by flowers. One included the Kansas City Chief's player on bended knees as he proposed, and another saw the pair in an embrace. A separate photo featured a close-up of the ring, a cushion-cut diamond with a gold band. It is worth noting that Kelce proposed with a ring made by NYC designer Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewelry, per People magazine.

Kelce's father told WEWS on Tuesday that the athlete proposed two weeks ago at a garden in Lee’s Summit, Missouri. He revealed the Chiefs player had been planning the day for months. He explained:

"They were about to go out to dinner and he said, ‘Let’s go out and have a glass of wine,’… they got out there and that’s when he asked her and it was beautiful."

He also praised the couple, stating:

"They're just two young people very much in love, cast in a spotlight that they really haven't sought but kind of followed with their success in their respective fields."

Google hopped in on celebrating the news. Everytime someone searched Swift's name on their browser, it displayed falling confetti on its site. President Trump, too, wished the couple "a lot of luck."

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce began secretly dating in summer 2023. But the pair didn't confirm their relationship until September when the songstress attened one of Kelce's games. The pair have been together since.

The development comes just days after Taylor Swift's recent appearence on Kelce's podcast with his brother, New Heights. During the episode she announced her upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl. Notably, the episode holds the record for the most concurrent views for a podcast on YouTube, per Guinness World Records. 1.3 million views tuned into the podcast when it first aired and currently boasts over 20 million views.