Can the windows in the White House be opened? Netizens speculate over 'what was thrown out' in wake of viral video

The White House (Photo by Lambert/Getty Images)

Donald Trump shared his thoughts on the viral White House video circulating on social media. For the unversed, on September 1, 2025, a clip was shared on X by multiple netizens. The video showed a person throwing a bag and other items out of a window on the second floor of the White House.

The video started a discourse on social media as some netizens stated that the windows of the building are supposedly sealed, and others claimed it was most likely a contractor cleaning.

On September 2, 2025, the White House confirmed that the video was real, and a contractor was performing "regular maintenance" while the US President was golfing with his grandkids.

The window appeared to be from the Lincoln Bedroom's attached bathroom.

Why is someone throwing objects out the damn window at the White House? This makes zero sense under any normal circumstances. The media needs to get answers, even if just from a security perspective. What the hell is the Secret Service doing?



— John Jackson (@hissgoescobra) September 1, 2025

Donald Trump was asked about the video on Tuesday during his press conference at the Oval Office. Trump responded that the windows cannot be opened, and to do so, one has to remove the entire window panel. The President also claimed that the viral video was made with AI.

"They're all heavily armored and bulletproof. It's gotta be [fake], because I know every window up there. In fact, my wife was complaining about it the other day, she said, 'I'd love to have a little fresh air come in.' But you can't, they're bulletproof. Number one, they're sealed, and number two, each window weighs about 600 pounds," Trump stated.

The viral video garnered thousands of likes and seemingly confused netizens, as they believed that the windows remained shut all the time.

"Those windows are supposed to remain shut at all times," one netizen wrote.

"That appears to be the Presidential bedroom, assuming that's a front view (else, it's the Queen's bedroom). that said, those bedroom windows are sealed shut," another X user commented.

"All jokes aside, WTF is going on ? Why the eff are they throwing anything out of a window of the WH?" another user added.

Some netizens speculated that since Donald Trump was not present at the White House on Monday, the contractors may have tried to clean the place, as the President shared in July 2025, that he planned on renovating the Lincoln Bedroom's bathroom.

One user (@DonbasDIY) jokingly said that the President was planning to replace antique pieces in the White House with "gold spray-painted" items from Temu.

"Honestly had no idea the windows were operable. Thought the whole place was sealed up in bulletproof glass," a netizen commented.

"Contractors often throw construction debris out the window rather than carry it downstairs. It may be that a room is being remodeled and furnishings such as carpet, drapery, etc., are being tossed out to be carried to a dumpster," one netizen wrote.

"Probably gutting the priceless antique interior & replacing it with gold spray painted cr*p from Temu," another X user added.

Donald Trump recently fired the White House's old contractor

For the unversed, Donald Trump renovated the infamous Rose Garden at the White House. The central section of the garden was originally grass.

The US President claimed that the wet grass and mud made it difficult for women in high heels to walk during press conferences.

Trump paved over the White House rose Garden.



The White House Rose Garden was installed in 1902.



This man has no class whatsoever. — Bricktop_NAFO (@Bricktop_NAFO) August 2, 2025

The central portion was renovated with marble and limestone in August 2025. However, on August 30, Trump shared on Truth Social that he found a "huge gash" on the limestone, and it was nearly 25 yards long.

The President stated that while checking the surveillance footage, they found the people who were responsible.

He added the video, which showed subcontractors dragging a steel cart.

Trump claimed the cart was tilted and ended up damaging the stonework underneath. He ended his post by saying that he replaced the White House contractors.

Stay tuned for more news regarding the White House and Donald Trump.