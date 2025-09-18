“Broke my heart" - Kelley opens up following her Big Brother 27 eviction

Kelley from Big Brother 27 (Image via Instagram @kelleyjorgensen)

Big Brother 27 aired a dramatic double eviction episode on Thursday, September 18, 2025, that sent two houseguests to the jury house and changed the game’s direction.

The two-hour broadcast followed the fallout of Morgan Pope using the Power of Veto to remove Ava Pearl from the block, forcing Head of Household Vince Panaro to renominate Lauren Domingue.

The move raised tension inside the Hotel Mystère, the setting for this season’s “Summer of Mystery” theme, where shifting alliances and secrets have guided strategy.

With Keanu Soto, Kelley Jorgensen, and Lauren each facing risks during the night, every competition carried heavy stakes.

By the end, Kelley became the first to be evicted after Vince cast the deciding vote in a tie.

Speaking to Julie Chen-Moonves, Kelley shared that Vince was “the player that broke my heart,” pointing to the breakdown of their trust and alliance.

The episode also featured the final Blockbuster challenge, a new Head of Household competition, a crucial Power of Veto, and a second eviction that pushed the remaining houseguests into a tense final stage of the game.

Kelley’s eviction, tie-breaker decision, and revealing interview comments in Big Brother

The night began with Morgan’s decision to save Ava with the Veto, which put Lauren on the block against Keanu and Kelley.

Although Vince reassured Lauren that she was not the target, she admitted that his decisions had made her game, "20 million times harder."

The three nominees competed in the final Block Buster contest of the season. Lauren performed quickly, landing orbs in the tube and winning safety, while Keanu and Kelley struggled to keep pace.

With Lauren safe, the house was forced to choose between Keanu and Kelley. The vote split evenly, with Ava and Lauren siding against Keanu and Ashley and Morgan siding against Kelley.

Vince, holding the deciding vote, cast his ballot to evict Kelley. On her way out, Kelley told the houseguests there were “genuinely no hard feelings,” but later added in her interview that Vince would “for the rest of the game do what Morgan wants.”

She continued by saying, “Morgan gets what Morgan wants.”

Kelley explained that her disappointment stemmed from the multiple alliances breaking down since week three, leaving her feeling betrayed as she entered the jury house.

The second eviction, the Power of Veto twist, and shifting Big Brother house dynamics

After Kelley’s departure, the houseguests turned to the Head of Household competition called “Wretched Reactor.”

The challenge required players to roll orbs onto a reactor pad, and Morgan secured the win after battling against Ashley and Keanu.

With power in her hands, Morgan nominated Keanu and Lauren, acknowledging the strategic risks but hoping to keep herself protected in the second eviction of the night.

The following Power of Veto contest, “Masterfind,” asked players to answer questions based on clips of the Mastermind hiding in different sections.

A tiebreaker between Morgan and Keanu decided the outcome, with Keanu winning and pulling himself off the block.

Morgan’s miscalculated answer of 120 seconds, when the correct number was in the thousands, drew a strong reaction from the live audience and highlighted the pressure of the moment.

With Keanu safe, Lauren remained in danger, and the house had to re-evaluate alliances quickly.

Throughout the episode, conversations about Vince’s shifting loyalties and Morgan’s influence circulated heavily, underscoring the fragile balance of power in the final weeks.

By the end of September 18’s double eviction, the Hotel Mystère theme lived up to its name, showing secrets, shifting loyalties, and unexpected outcomes that will influence the road to the Big Brother finale.



