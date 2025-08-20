“Bring on Voss!” — General Hospital viewers fall in love with Joss and Vaughn’s chemistry following an emotional exchange

Vaghn comforted Josslyn (Image via ABC Network)

In the current scenario of the daytime General Hospital, Josslyn and Vaghn are in Croatia for a secret mission for the WSB. However, in the recent episode, which aired on August 18, 2025, Vaghn and Joss’s cover was about to blow when an impersonator who came to their room dressed as a waiter tried to kill Vaghn. However, things took a turn when Joss walked in and shot the person who was strangling Vaghn.

Anyhow, the aftermath of Josslyn shooting Vaghn’s assassin left her in shock, and after they managed to dispose of the body, Joss sat in the shower, while Vaghn comforted her. This hinted at a possible romantic entanglement between the two, who are pretending to be married. Fans of the show have started to ship them as a couple, calling them “Voss.”

A General Hospital fan named Angela Dardonis started a discussion post on Facebook on August 19, 2025, where Angela wrote,

“After today’s episode, I’m officially a Joss/Vaughn fan. The way he comforted her was so sweet! 🥹😭 Bring on Voss!”



Many fans of the soap opera took an interest in the post and shared their views on the same, while some fans agreed and shared that they liked them together. They commented



On the other hand, a fan even added that the scene was inspired by a Bond movie scene, while another fan commented that they loved seeing the character evolving. They commented

Here’s everything to know about the current storyline on General Hospital

In the current scenario of the daytime soap opera General Hospital, Josslyn and Vaghn have been sent to Croatia by Jack Brenana to work on a mission. The two have gone undercover as a newlywed couple in the same hotel as Britt Westbourne. Anyhow, as the couple reaches there, the two of them start checking out all the security systems for their personal insights about the hotel.

Elsewhere on General Hospital, Collette comes back from the mission in Peru and questions why Jack sent Josslyn, as she has the least experience of all. However, Jack exclaimed that he knew what he was doing. Further, Colette was seen calling Pascal and giving him a message in French, which meant that two WSB agents were at the Five Poppins Resort under the name Mr. and Mrs Nash.

On General Hospital, tensions rise as Josslyn and Vaghn get into a heated argument. After discovering that Britt is still alive, Josslyn reveals to Vaghn that Britt had saved her, even though she was believed to be dead. Vaghn urges Josslyn to leave the resort to avoid blowing their cover, but she refuses, determined to finish what she started. Overwhelmed, Josslyn storms out of the room.

Meanwhile, Vaghn is confronted by a man posing as a waiter, who turns out to be an assassin sent to eliminate the WSB agents. Just as the attacker begins to strangle Vaghn, Josslyn comes into the room just in time and shoots him. The incident triggers painful memories and past trauma for her.

The couple later decides to dispose of the body 300 miles away, pushing it off a cliff. When they return, Vaghn insists on cleaning up the aftermath himself as gratitude for Josslyn saving his life. Traumatized, Josslyn sits under the shower, sobbing as the memory replays in her mind on a loop. Concerned, Vaghn checks on her and finds her crying. Without hesitation, he sits beside her, offering silent comfort.

