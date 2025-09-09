Bobby Bones shares the funny story of how Amy forgot the Powerball tickets and he still won the jackpot

AUSTIN, TX - MAY 05: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO COMMERCIAL USE) Co-host Bobby Bones poses backstage at the 2018 iHeartCountry Festival By AT&T at The Frank Erwin Center on May 5, 2018 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Radio personality Bobby Bones is known for his humor and honesty, and his recent story about the Powerball jackpot had his listeners laughing even more. On his show, he shared how his co-host Amy forgot to bring the tickets they had bought together. What made it funnier was that, despite the blunder, Bobby still ended up winning.

It wasn’t the billion-bone jackpot everyone dreams about, but the small palm made the whole story worth telling.

While most people were chasing after the huge $1.3 billion Powerball prize, Bobby’s story stood out because of how ordinary and relatable it felt. Everyone has had a moment when they lost something important, but not everyone has a punchline as good as this bone.

​Amy forgets the tickets, Bobby still gets lucky

Bobby explained that Amy had been the one keeping track of their Powerball tickets. Like many hopeful players across the country, the team had pooled in money for a chance at the life-changing jackpot. But when it came time to check the results, Amy realized she had left the tickets at home.

The mix-up could have been a disaster if they had actually hit the jackpot. Instead, it turned into a funny memory. Bobby decided to check another ticket he had separately, and to everyone’s surprise, it ended up being a small winner. It wasn’t enough to retire on, but it proved that sometimes luck finds its way through the smallest cracks.

Listeners loved how Bobby told the story with his usual mix of humor and self-awareness. The idea that Amy could have accidentally left behind a billion-dollar winning ticket had everyone laughing, but the fact that Bobby still won a little cash softened the joke.

The situation reflected the kind of everyday mix-ups that often happen when people play in groups. Friends, coworkers, or families may buy tickets together, and keeping track of them can become part of the experience. In this case, the missing tickets and the smaller win added another layer to the ongoing conversation about the Powerball draw.

The Powerball jackpot has been in the spotlight in recent months because of its size. Each drawing that does not produce a jackpot winner leads to even more attention as the prize grows. For players, the appeal is not only in the possibility of winning but also in the shared discussions and small outcomes along the way.

In many workplaces and households, people take part in similar pools, often talking about what a win could mean. While the odds of hitting the full jackpot are extremely low, smaller prizes are claimed in every draw.

As the jackpot continues to rise, millions of players will keep checking their numbers in hopes of becoming the next big winner. Whether it is a small prize or a large one, each drawing produces new stories about tickets, timing, and results.

Bobby Bones’ account of Amy forgetting the tickets and his separate win has now joined those stories connected with the Powerball.