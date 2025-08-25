"Biggest sellout in Hip-Hop" - Snoop Dogg faces backlash after saying LGBTQ scenes in kids' movies make him feel “scared”

21 September 2023, North Rhine-Westphalia, Cologne: Rapper Snoop Dogg is on stage during a concert at Lanxess Arena. Photo: Henning Kaiser/dpa (Photo by Henning Kaiser/picture alliance via Getty Images)

The American hip-hop legend Snoop Dogg has recently been making headlines for his controversial remarks, which have sparked a heated debate that extends far beyond the music world. Appearing on the It’s Giving podcast, the rapper admitted that he felt “scared” to take his grandchildren to the movies after watching Pixar’s 2022 animated film Lightyear. The movie, a spinoff of Toy Story, includes a same-s*x couple raising a child and features Disney-Pixar’s first on-screen same-s*x kiss.

Biggest sellout in Hip-Hop? The backlash against Snoop Dogg

The comment has reignited discussions about Snoop Dogg’s history with LGBTQ issues, with some critics accusing him of hypocrisy and opportunism. The above viral tweet from a X user summed up the sentiments surrounding his controversial remark.

Snoop Dogg explained on the podcast that the inclusion of a same-s*x couple in Lightyear left him unsettled, primarily because of the questions it raised from his grandson. Recalling the scene, he said:

“They’re like, ‘She had a baby — with another woman.’ Well, my grandson, in the middle of the movie is like, ‘Papa Snoop? How she have a baby with a woman? She’s a woman!’”

The rapper admitted he was caught off guard.

“I’m like, ‘Oh shit, I didn’t come in for this shit. I just came to watch the goddamn movie.’ … It fucked me up. I’m like, scared to go to the movies. Y’all throwing me in the middle of shit that I don’t have an answer for.”

His words echoed a discomfort many conservative voices have expressed about LGBTQ representation in children’s media. Yet critics argue that Snoop’s concern crosses into familiar territory: dismissing inclusivity as inappropriate rather than normal. Actor Chris Evans, who voiced Buzz Lightyear in the film, put it differently in an interview with Variety:

“The goal is that we can get to a point where it is the norm, and that this doesn’t have to be some uncharted waters … representation across the board is how we make films.”

The backlash intensified when users on social media reminded audiences of Snoop Dogg’s history of controversial lyrics and comments from the 1990s, many of which were explicitly homophobic. The viral tweet dubbing him the “Biggest sellout in Hip-Hop” reflected a broader frustration with what some perceive as his inconsistency: being silent or supportive of LGBTQ rights when it suited his public image, only to backtrack when cultural attitudes shifted.

Snoop Dogg’s career and past controversies

The American hip-hop artist Snoop Dogg rose to fame in the early 1990s under the mentorship of Dr. Dre. Across his career, Snoop has sold more than 35 million albums worldwide, earning accolades including an American Music Award, multiple Emmy Awards, and 17 Grammy nominations.

Snoop has faced past criticism for glamorizing gang culture, misogynistic lyrics, and now, for wading into LGBTQ debates without acknowledging his own history. For some fans, his latest comments on Lightyear cement a perception that he changes his stance depending on what is socially or commercially advantageous.

That is why the label “sellout” has stuck so strongly in this debate. On one side, Snoop Dogg is simply speaking his mind as a grandfather put in a tough spot, while on the other, he represents a pattern of selective morality, which involves supporting inclusivity when it’s convenient and retreating from it when it feels risky.

