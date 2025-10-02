Big Brother UK star Gani calls out Sam for “disrespect” as housemates tackle factory-themed shopping task

Big Brother host AJ Odudu (Image via Getty)

Big Brother UK returned on ITV2 with a new episode that focused on a tense moment between two housemates during the factory-themed shopping task.

The episode, aired on October 2, 2025, showed how the Big Brother House had been turned into “Eyecon Industries” with contestants taking on different roles as factory workers.

As part of the task, housemates were required to manufacture and inspect eyeballs to reach an undisclosed production target in exchange for a luxury shopping budget.

During this process, Gani, a 39-year-old pizza shop manager from South London, and Sam, a 27-year-old zumba instructor from Skipton, were involved in a disagreement.

Gani asked Sam in the bedroom why he was laughing while he was speaking, and told him that it was disrespectful, and whether he knew that.

Sam replied that he had not been laughing at Gani but at the awkwardness of the moment and that it was not personal. Gani responded that he had felt it was personal.

This exchange became a key moment in the episode, as the rest of the housemates continued with their roles in the shopping task, which included transporting, filling, sorting, painting, and inspecting the eyeballs to meet the production goal.

Gani confronts Sam during the shopping task in Big Brother UK

In the latest episode of Big Brother UK, viewers saw how the Eyecon Industries shopping task placed each housemate into a defined role.

Gani, Nancy, Elsa, and Feyisola were responsible for painting the eyeballs to give them their signature look. Sam, Cameron, Marcus, and Jenny filled the eyeball moulds with a special liquid.

Meanwhile, Teja transported the eyes between departments in a delivery vehicle, and Cameron B, Tate, Zela, and Caroline sorted and assembled the eyeballs on the production line.

George and Richard handled inspection duties to ensure the finished products met standards.

The tension between Gani and Sam emerged while the housemates were working on their roles. Speaking in the bedroom, Gani said,

“Sam, while I’m speaking, why do you laugh?” He went on to add, “That’s disrespect, do you know that?” Sam replied, “It wasn’t laughing at you. It was just the awkwardness I laughed at. It wasn’t personal.” Gani responded, “Well, I felt it like it was personal.”

The scene showed how the dynamic between housemates could shift during stressful moments. The episode continued with Big Brother announcing,

“Housemates. This is no longer Big Brother, this is Big Boss. You are now employed as factory workers at my brand-new business venture Eyecon Industries.”

Housemates continue the factory-themed challenge in Big Brother UK

Despite the clash, the shopping task continued with all housemates required to reach the secret target.

Big Brother had explained,

“Workers, your job in the factory will be to manufacture eyeballs. You must make enough eyeballs to reach my production target. However, the target number of eyeballs is confidential and is sealed inside an envelope in my office.” If the target was achieved, the group would be rewarded with a luxury shopping budget.

The new task also introduced Big Brother’s brand-new currency, eyes, which could be used to purchase “treats, privileges or even advantages.”

Teja drove the delivery vehicle between departments. Sam, Cameron, Marcus, and Jenny poured the moulding liquid.

Cameron B., Tate, Zelah, and Caroline worked to assemble the eyeballs, while Gani, Nancy, Elsa, and Feyisola painted them. Finally, George and Richard inspected the products.

As the day continued, Sam could be seen chatting with George, while Gani discussed nominations in the Diary Room.



The episode concluded with speculation about whether the disagreement between Gani and Sam would develop further or remain an isolated incident as the competition moved on. Big Brother UK continues at 9 pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

