Big Brother UK star Elsa suggests swapping beds with Marcus

Big Brother UK aired a new episode on Sunday, October 5, 2025, on ITV2 and ITVX.

The program followed the events inside the house after Friday night’s eviction and showed how housemates were adjusting to the change.

The episode focused on two main storylines. One centered on Elsa and Marcus as they discussed their friendship and sleeping arrangements. The other involved the new Eye Spy Patrol task, which introduced stricter house rules and gave two housemates a special role.

The episode also included moments of group activity, such as the Truth or Dare game later in the evening. Viewers saw how conversations about friendship developed alongside the day’s tasks and how the housemates handled both.

The show placed these moments in order, moving from personal talks to collective challenges. These scenes gave a view of the relationships, the tasks, and the way the group managed its day under the new rules.

Elsa and Marcus talk about their friendship in Big Brother UK

The episode highlighted a private conversation between Elsa and Marcus about their friendship and how to manage it inside the house.

Elsa told Marcus,

“I’m thinking I really like you as my friend. And I don’t want to lose that. I don’t want to lose our friendship.” She then asked him, “So what do you think we do? Swap beds? And then see you during the day?”

Marcus agreed, saying,

“Yeah, we’ll do that then.” Elsa also expressed concern about his behavior. “I feel like you’ve been weird the past two days. You’ve been distant,” she said. Marcus replied, “I’ve spent more time with you than anyone else in here. You’re just looking for problems.”

The episode showed how this discussion unfolded quietly before the day’s main task began. Other housemates were not present during this talk, but the conversation reflected the strain of living together under constant observation.

The segment provided a clear picture of how the two housemates were trying to set boundaries without causing conflict. It also placed their talk in the timeline of the day, right before the Eye Spy Patrol task started.

Eye Spy Patrol task and group activity in Big Brother UK

Later, Big Brother gathered the housemates in the living room to announce the Eye Spy Patrol task. Big Brother said,

“George. Cameron. As Big Brother’s poorest housemates, you have been enlisted for a very special role in today’s task. You will become Big Brother’s wardens.”

They were asked to monitor rule breaks and fine housemates by taking “eyes” from their totals. Big Brother also told the group,

“Housemates. Rules are the glue that holds the Big Brother House together. And in today’s task, rules will be more important than ever.”

The episode showed how the housemates responded to the new system and how George and Cameron B adjusted to their roles as wardens.

Later in the evening, the housemates played Truth or Dare. Richard was asked by Jenny, “How many people did you snitch on in today’s challenge?” while Zelah performed a dance for Caroline as part of her dare.

These events were shown as part of the same day, following the personal talk between Elsa and Marcus. By including both the task and the game, the episode set a record of the day’s activities without comment, showing how different storylines ran alongside each other.



