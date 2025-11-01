Big Brother UK shocker: Farida and Zelah voted out in a dramatic double eviction

Big Brother UK 2025 (Image via YouTube/ Big Brother UK)

Big Brother UK's latest episode (Day 34) released on October 31, 2025. It shocked housemates with a twist of double eviction with three contestants: Farida Khalifa, Richard Storry and Zelah Glasson.

Richard took a sigh of relief as he got saved, while Farida got less votes that led to her eviction first. This was followed by Zelah in a double eviction, which nobody was expecting.

Big Brother UK evicted two housemates on Friday live evictions

The housemates were caught off guard on Friday night’s live eviction episode, when Big Brother UK’s voice echoed through the living room with an eerie announcement:

"This is Big Brother. Housemates, tonight Big Brother is throwing you all a Halloween party."

Excitedly, the contestants dashed off to grab their costumes, transforming themselves into ghosts, witches, and ghouls as the house was redecorated with cobwebs, flickering candles, and spooky touches.

Out in the garden, the fun took a creepy twist with a Halloween-themed game of Bobbing for Eyes.

Instead of apples, the housemates had to grab floating eyeballs with their mouths and read out the questions attached from Who has everyone under their spell? to Who’s the ultimate nightmare to live with?, forcing the housemates to confront each other with brutally honest answers.

But the night’s real shock came during the live eviction. Farida, Richard, and Zelah were all up for the public vote, leaving fans to decide who would stay and who would go.

When host AJ Odudu revealed that Richard had been saved by the public, gasps filled the room — it meant both Farida and Zelah were heading home in a rare double eviction.

Farida Khalifa, a 52-year-old makeup artist known for her spirited personality, was the first to leave the house.

She walked out beaming, greeted by loud cheers from the crowd. Sitting down with hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best, she reflected on her time in the house with gratitude, saying:

"Are you ready for the tea? I’m so happy to be out, but I had the most amazing time."

Moments later, Zelah Glasson, a 25-year-old personal trainer, followed her out. Unlike Farida, his exit was met with boos from sections of the audience. Laughing it off, he said,

"I don’t think they like me. I don’t know what to say. I’ve forgotten how to speak, he added with a nervous smile."

Earlier in the episode, the Big Brother UK house had already reached a boiling point due to a heated confrontation caused by a dirty bowl in the sink.

The drama started when Sam, still feeling uneasy after learning that his friend Zelah did not trust him, and was deep in conversation with Caroline and Nancy.

Their chat was interrupted by Tate, who entered the room visibly annoyed and asked the group who had left a sauce-covered bowl in the sink.

Sam admitted that one of the bowls might be his because he had not washed it, but he denied his role in the mess.

Tate got frustrated, with Marcus on his side called whoever left it there lazy.

This led to an intense confrontation as Sam shot back:

"Is there beans or sauce in it? If it’s mine with no beans in it, then it’s mine. I’m mid-conversation, so I’ll wash it when I’m done."

He further added:

"What’s in it? Is it beans or sauce? If it’s mine with no beans, then it’s mine. I’m mid conversation so I’ll wash it when I’m done."

Tate replied curtly, asking him to just wash his plates when they are done.

The exchange escalated when Tate told Sam that he would give him grace this time, pushing Sam over the edge as he snapped:

"Are you joking me? Oh my God, f*** off. I actually can’t be arsed today."

Big Brother UK streams on ITV2 and ITVX at 9:00 pm every week from Sundays to Fridays.

Stay tuned for more updates.