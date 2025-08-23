Big Brother 27 week 7 spoilers: Ava’s game takes an intriguing turn in the house

Ava Pearl from Big Brother 27 (Image via Instagram @childofvenusandmars)

Big Brother 27 spoilers reveal that Week 7 has placed Ava Pearl on the block for the very first time this season.

Hours after Vince Panaro claimed victory in the iconic Wall competition, he named Ava, Kelley Jorgensen, and Mickey Lee as his nominees for eviction.

For Ava, this nomination marks a turning point, as she now has to navigate the social and strategic fallout of being in danger. The Head of Household competition and nomination ceremony will air Sunday, August 24, 2025, on CBS, giving viewers the full picture of how the latest twists unfolded.

Ava’s nomination has stirred significant discussion in the house, as allies weigh whether she should be viewed as a pawn or a potential long-term threat. Live feed conversations revealed how her position compares to fellow nominees and what her future might look like if she survives the week.

With the Power of Veto and Block Buster twist still in play, Ava’s first time on the block may shape the trajectory of her entire Big Brother game.

Ava nominated for the first time as alliances debate her future in Big Brother 27

For Ava, Week 7 of Big Brother marked a major shift. She joined Kelley Jorgensen and Mickey Lee on the block, with houseguests openly debating who should be the primary target.

While Ava had avoided danger until now, this nomination forced her into the spotlight.

During one late-night conversation, Morgan explained her perspective on Ava’s situation, while Ashley and Vince weighed in on other players. Morgan said,

“The whole house is going to put Mickey up except for Morgan, her and Will,” suggesting Ava’s position could be safer compared to Mickey’s.

Vince admitted that it was tough to butt heads with someone for seven weeks only to have them put him on the block, noting how quickly loyalties and targets could shift.

The discussions also circled around whether keeping Ava longer would benefit certain players.

Some viewed her as less threatening than Kelley or Mickey, while others felt that the unpredictability of future HoHs made every decision risky. Ava’s quiet path up until now has turned into an active test of her relationships and alliances.

Conversations reveal doubts, strategy, and Ava’s path forward in Big Brother house

In HoH room talks, Ava’s name surfaced as players worked through scenarios for both this week and the jury stage.

Much of the attention fell on Kelley, but Ava’s status as a fresh nominee meant her game was suddenly up for evaluation. Morgan expressed concern over who should reach jury, saying,

“I don’t want Kelley in Jury,” while Ashley agreed, “I also don’t want to live with Kelley in Jury.”

In those exchanges, Ava’s name was not pressed as heavily, raising the possibility that she may not be the top target. Still, Ava’s inclusion on the block forces her to confront the possibility of eviction.

As others debated Mickey’s confidence, Ashley mentioned that Mickey had been saying she and Vince were working together, while Ava’s fate seemed to rest more on circumstance than direct hostility.

The veto competition, conversations with allies, and how the votes stack up will determine whether Ava’s first nomination becomes a one-week hurdle or a long-term danger in the Big Brother house.

With three nominees and shifting loyalties, Ava’s response in the coming days could define her trajectory in the game. For the first time this season, her ability to adapt under pressure is being tested.

Stay tuned for more updates.