Big Brother 27 spoilers: Who was sent home in week 6?

Rylie from Big Brother season 27 (Image via Instagram/@bigbrothercbs)

Episode 21 of Big Brother season 27 was released on August 21, 2025. It saw the BB Blockbuster being played between the three nominees of the week, Rylie, Mickey, and Morgan. Rylie came on the block after Lauren saved Vince by winning the Power of Veto.

Rachel, the Head of Household for week 6, kept Vince as her primary target, but after he was removed from the block, she made Rylie her target. She would have been okay with Mickey or Morgan's elimination as well, because none of these were on the block as pawns; they were all there because Rachel wanted to get them evicted.

In episode 21, Mickey won the BB Blockbuster and took herself off the block. So the houseguests had to vote for either Rylie or Morgan to get evicted. The former didn't stand a chance against the latter and was eliminated by five of the nine votes.

How did Mickey win the BB Blockbuster in Big Brother season 27 week 6?

The BB Blockbuster this week was called Settle the Score, and it had the three contestants roll a ball down a tilted frame. They had two minutes to roll it down and make it land in one of the spots. The higher the spot, the higher the score. Once the contestants thought they had the highest score among the three, they needed to lock in their score.

This score would then be compared to the locked-in scores of the other two players, and the highest scorer would be the winner. Rylie scored 29 out of 40 and waited for the other two players to see if he could lock in his score. Morgan also won a 29 and locked her score in immediately, while Mickey scored a 38 and locked hers in as well.

Meanwhile, Rylie was sitting with his 29, waiting for a better outcome. However, he, too, locked his score in, which wasn't higher than Mickey's, so he went to the eviction with Morgan, while Mickey was saved.

What happened during the voting on Big Brother season 27 week 6?

With nine people voting for the elimination round, a contestant needed five votes to get evicted from the season. Will, Ashley, Vince, Mickey, and Ava voted to evict Rylie, while Lauren, Keanu, Katherine, and Kelley voted to evict Morgan.

Rylie was evicted, and his elimination came as a shock because no one in the Big Brother house anticipated his elimination. Even Keanu, Rachel's final-2 ally, thought it was a bad move because he believed Rylie had the votes to stay, and Rachel was only making an enemy by nominating him. However, Rachel proved them all wrong by believing in her own strategy.

In his exit interview with Big Brother host Julie Chen Moonves, Rylie stated that Rachel had manipulated a lot of houseguests to get him voted out. He thought Vince would vote to keep him, but when he found out that he didn't, he said, "it is what it is".

He regretted not winning the BB Blockbuster and felt like he locked in on his score too early, without trying for a better outcome. He called the week's BB Blockbuster, Settle the Score, harder than riding bulls, a hobby that was "another day in the office" for him.

