Big Brother 27 spoilers: What would a “blockbuster” win change in the house dynamics?

Big Brother 27 live feed updates from September 17, 2025, highlighted how the upcoming “blockbuster” competition could reshape the balance of power in the house.

With Vinny as Head of Household and Morgan’s use of the veto to remove Ava from the block, Lauren was nominated as the replacement.

That choice created tension, as houseguests debated who should stay and what a single competition outcome might mean for the rest of the season.

The discussions circled on whether Lauren, Kelley, or Keanu posed the greatest threat moving forward. Vinny admitted his week felt out of his control, while Morgan argued that keeping certain players increased her risk of being targeted.

The looming “blockbuster” was described as a possible turning point that could either reinforce existing alliances or dismantle them.

As Morgan told Vinny during a heated exchange,

“If you send Keanu home, I am the number one target.” Vinny countered by saying, “If there’s a tie, I’m keeping [Lauren] no matter what… I’m not sending her home.”

These differing priorities revealed how much hinged on the next win. For several houseguests, securing the “blockbuster” could mean survival, while losing it could close their path to the finals.

Players debate risks and rewards of the “blockbuster” in Big Brother 27

In conversations throughout the evening, houseguests weighed how the “blockbuster” might influence their positions. Keanu emphasized his value to others, telling Vinny he was “a shield for Ashley and a shield for Morgan.” He pointed out that if he were on the block next to Morgan, she would survive, noting,

“Everyone is saying that she is a lock to win right now.”

Vinny acknowledged this but added that Morgan’s strong record created long-term concerns for his own chances.

The two discussed what winning the next competition would mean. Vinny said,

“Best case scenario she’s the one that leaves in an elimination. And then we’re the two most athletic people in the game.”

Keanu agreed, suggesting that physical competitions favored them both. He also argued that clearing strong competitors would allow them to “steamroll” the final stages in Big Brother.

At the same time, Ashley admitted privately that she felt pulled in many directions and was uncertain about how she would vote. She told Lauren she was hoping the “blockbuster” outcome would simplify her decision, saying,

“I’m praying that honestly, you just win the blockbuster and then I have it easier.”

Her words underscored how much influence the competition would hold, not just on nominations but also on fractured alliances.

Veto use sparks conflict while votes hinge on the next result

The decision to use the veto shifted pressure directly onto Vinny. He argued with Morgan that her move had disrupted his Head of Household run in Big Brother, stating,

“If Lauren goes home this officially was not my HOH week. This is scrapped from my resume.”

Morgan disagreed, reminding him that he still had the power to decide, saying, “You were HOH… it’s your decision.”

This back-and-forth revealed how the “blockbuster” could reset the game. If Lauren or Kelley were able to win, Vinny would not be forced into a tie-breaker, which he admitted this was his preferred outcome. He told Kelley later in the night,

“If there’s a tie, I’m keeping her no matter what… Whatever repercussions, I don’t f**king care at this point as a human being.”

Morgan, however, voiced frustration to Ashley, explaining that she felt Vinny always put Lauren ahead of her. She admitted she might have to win her way to the end, telling Keanu, “If you go home, I am the biggest target in the house.” This showed how her survival plan now depended on competition wins rather than trust.

By the end of the night, Big Brother players agreed the “blockbuster” would determine more than nominations. It would reveal loyalties, test alliances, and possibly change who emerged as the frontrunner for the final weeks.

