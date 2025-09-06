Big Brother 27 spoilers: Three nominees face uncertain week after surprise HOH win

Morgan Pope from Big Brother 27 (Image via Instagram/@bigbrothercbs)

A new Head of Household has shifted the course of the Big Brother 27 game, setting the stage for a tense week inside the house. Lauren claimed the latest HOH win and placed Morgan, Ashley, and Will on the block as nominees.

Their fate now depends on the upcoming Power of Veto competition, which will determine whether nominations remain the same or change once the ceremony is complete.

Conversations among the houseguests highlight uncertainty, shifting alliances, and potential strategies, leaving the three nominees facing an unpredictable week as the game continues to narrow toward the final stages.

Three nominees await veto results after Lauren’s HOH win on Big Brother 27

Lauren’s nominations and initial discussions

Lauren secured the Head of Household win and nominated Morgan, Ashley, and Will. She later spoke with Kelley about potential endgame scenarios.

Kelley mentioned that if Morgan were to leave this week and she won the following HOH, her focus would be on targeting Keanu, Vince, and Ashley.

During the same conversation, Lauren raised concerns about Keanu’s abilities in competitions, explaining

“If Keanu makes it to the final 3 comp, the one part HOH is all physical, the last part I think he can get two and he wins.”

Kelley pointed out that Rachel’s exit improved the house environment, saying the house was now "so much more peaceful." She later expressed hope that Morgan would be evicted that week.

Lauren acknowledged Morgan as a potential threat, explaining that Morgan planned on putting her up if she won the next Head of Household.

Tensions between nominees and HOH

Morgan had a direct conversation with Lauren regarding her plans. Lauren expressed that she did not have strong feelings about targeting any of the nominees and characterized the situation as challenging.

Later, Morgan shared the details of their discussion with Vince, noting that Lauren consistently mentioned that whatever is meant to happen is "meant to be."

Vince replied that he was becoming weary of hearing that same phrase and suspected that Lauren did not want the veto to be utilized.

Additionally, Lauren discussed her worries about the nominations with Vince.

Vince recounted that Keanu had told him in the storage room that he needed to "throw it," stressing that he felt compelled to avoid winning the competition.

Lauren told Vince that Morgan had been campaigning, and Ashley mentioned that Morgan had been updating her all day regarding Lauren, expressing her distrust that Lauren would utilize the "veto."

They both concurred that Ava winning the veto would be the ideal outcome.

Strategic conversations across the house

In the backyard, Keanu and Kelley discussed the importance of Morgan’s eviction.

Keanu said they needed to find a way to “manufacture” her leaving because she was the biggest threat to their games and would likely place them on the block. He added,

“If she doesn’t go home this week, we’re going to have to try and whatever the game is, the little elimination game.”

Meanwhile, Ava motivated Will to give his all in the veto competition by inquiring if he was prepared to battle for it. Will replied with enthusiasm, affirming that he certainly was.

Later, Lauren and Ava talked about potential themes for the veto competition in the HOH room.

Lauren proposed that it could be BB Comics or Zingbot and reminded Ava to prioritize the "order" before identifying differences.

Ava commented that if the victory depended on a spinning endurance challenge involving a ball, it would be quite frustrating for her.

Stay tuned for more updates.