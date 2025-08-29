Big Brother 27 spoilers: The new Head of the Household reveals his nominees

Keanu from Big Brother season 27 (Image via Instagram/@keanureysoto)

Episode 24 of Big Brother season 27 was released on August 28, 2025. It saw the conclusion of week 7, with Katherine getting eliminated under Vince's Head of Household reign. After the eviction, fans of the show were ardently waiting to see the new Head of Household.

Thanks to the live feeds section of the show, which gives updates about the house on a daily basis, the new Head of Household and his nominees are now revealed.

While the official Head of Household competition would be relayed in episode 25, which is to air on August 31, 2025, the live feeds section revealed that the HoH for week 8 was Keanu.

The contestant to go up on the block four times consecutively was now the Head of the Household for the first time. He chose to nominate some of his own allies from the Judges alliance, including Vince and Morgan. He also nominated Mickey, and kept his main target on Morgan.

More on Big Brother week 8 Head of Household, Keanu's nominations

Keanu had to choose his three nominees from the nine remaining houseguests, which meant that he had to nominate almost one-third of the house.

A five-person alliance called Judges was at the centre of the house, but Keanu was unaware of it. The alliance included Rachel, Ashleigh, Vince, Morgan, and Will, and they were curious to know if any of them were nominated.

Keanu was on good terms with both Vince and Rachel. He was at odds with the veteran Big Brother contestant in the last week because Rachel knew Keanu asked Vince, the Head of Household for week 7, to nominate Rachel.

The move was unexpected for her because she was in a final-2 alliance with Keanu.

The houseguests wondered if this fight was enough for Keanu to finally nominate Rachel, who hadn't been put on the block even once since the start of the season.

But Keanu decided against it and put up Morgan, Mickey, and Vince, with Morgan as his main target.

The nomination was Vince and Morgan's third time on the block, while it was the second time for Mickey. It meant that Rachel was kept from the block once again.

After he announced his nominees, Keanu told Vince,

"If it was up to everyone else, I would have been gone Week 2, but it was up to me. Now, going home is up to you".

Vince asked him not to nominate him, but Keanu did because he believed that he couldn't trust him, as he had been favoring his opponent's side.

He put up Morgan because he wanted to break Vince and Morgan's strong alliance, which could have hurt him later on in the competition.

Vince didn't know about Keanu's final 2 alliance with Rachel because he asked Vince to nominate her when he was the Head of Household.

However, with Keanu not making the move himself with the Head of Household he now had, Vince might grow suspicious of his secret alliance.

Keanu kept Morgan a target because not only did he want to break her strong alliance with Vince, but also because she was an influential figure in the Big Brother household. Now it is for the fans to see who stays and who is sent packing.

Stay tuned for more updates!