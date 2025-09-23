Big Brother 27 spoilers: Tense strategy talks unfold as housemates weigh America’s Favorite and voting power

Vince from Big Brother 27 (Image via Instagram/@bigbrothercbs)

The latest Big Brother 27 live feeds detailed ongoing strategy discussions among the remaining houseguests as they prepared for the next stage of the game.

Vince currently holds Head of Household, with Keanu and Ava nominated for eviction. Morgan secured the Power of Veto, leaving the outcome of the veto ceremony uncertain.

Conversations throughout the evening focused on potential competition timing, America’s Favorite speculation, and concerns about jury votes.

From rehearsing days and events to evaluating possible vote alignments, the live feeds highlighted how each player considered different scenarios that could influence decisions moving forward.

Inside the Big Brother 27 house: Conversations on competitions, votes, and favorites

Speculation on competitions and house events

Morgan and Vince spoke in the Head of Household room about the timing of upcoming events.

Morgan asked if they might get the competition soon, noting that they had already done the veto in the middle of the night, if he catches his "drift.”

Vince replied that it would continue from there.

Morgan added that they would likely be doing the HOH the following day and said he did not see how the sacrifice could take place that night. Vince added,

“You never know. Could be tonight and then we just roll straight into HOH tomorrow.”

Later in the evening, the two studied the days and events of the season. Vince misremembered some details, and Morgan corrected him during the session.

At 9:30 p.m., houseguests discussed the different themes of previous seasons, mentioning havenot rooms such as the dentist chair, plane seats, and pool floaties.

Keanu remarked that he would “kill someone” if required to sleep on plane seats.

Talk of America’s favorite

Between 7:10 and 7:50 p.m., Morgan and Vince shifted the discussion to America’s Favorite. Morgan told Vince that if she had to guess, the top contenders would be him, her, and Ava. Vince responded that he was unsure about that possibility.

Morgan explained that her view was based on observations from inside the house. Vince said he would be overwhelmed if he were even among the top three, and Morgan agreed with him.

The pair also noted that voting was still ongoing. Afterward, Vince returned to rehearsing the season’s days and events, while Morgan continued to provide corrections.

Concerns about jury votes

Later that night, Ashley joined Morgan and Vince in the Head of Household room to discuss potential jury dynamics. Ashley explained that Ava already had locked votes from Lauren, Kelley, and Will.

She added that Ava only needed one more vote, and if Keanu were in the jury, he would likely become the fourth vote.

Vince responded by naming Lauren, Kelley, and Will as Ava’s “lock votes.” Morgan then confirmed by stating 100 percent agreement.

Ashley explained further,

“She only needs a fourth and Keanu has already said if she if she’s next to either of you he’s voting to keep he’s voting for to stay out of petty out of spite.”

Vince expressed strong certainty, saying he believed it “out of 1 million percent,” while Morgan echoed that sentiment and confirmed agreement.

Ashley emphasized her reasoning, explaining that Ava already had three locked votes and only needed Keanu’s.

She added that Keanu had previously indicated he might vote out of spite, which could give Ava the win. Vince responded that he did not want to be in the final against her.

Later, Morgan explained that Ava’s Head of Household was “thrown to her” and eventually taken over by Mickey.

Stay tuned for more updates.