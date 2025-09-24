Big Brother 27 spoilers: Tears fall after tense conversations about who stays and who goes

Ava from Big Brother 27 (Image via Instagram/@bigbrothercbs)

On the latest Big Brother 27 live feeds, conversations centered on whether Ava or Ashley will remain in the house as the eviction approaches. With Morgan holding both the Head of Household (HOH) title and the Power of Veto (POV), the nominations of Ava and Ashley are set to stay the same.

This leaves the decision in the hands of the remaining houseguests. The uncertainty has led to emotional exchanges, particularly between Ava and Vince, as they weighed the outcomes of keeping either nominee in the game.

Ava and Vince’s emotional conversation over the upcoming Big Brother 27 voting

Kitchen discussions before the Vote

At around 6:30 p.m., the houseguests gathered in the kitchen while Ava was not present. The group spent time talking about past competitions, mentioning the difficulty of the tiny veto challenge that had tested everyone earlier in the season.

The conversation eventually turned to Lauren, with Morgan recalling that Lauren said she survived "41 nominations." Vince responded by noting that Lauren was a nice girl, while Morgan continued the discussion by joking about Vince’s point of view in the game, describing it as "Lauren goggles."

Ava and Vince confront the decision

Ava and Vince spoke privately about the upcoming vote. Ava opened the conversation by telling Vince she did not know when they would get another moment alone. Vince admitted to the difficulty of the decision, saying he was trying to "weigh all options" and ensure it was truly the best.

Ava argued her case by pointing out the implications of the nominations, explaining that the nominations were "staying the same" and that there could only be one of them going to the final three.

Vince responded with concern about Morgan’s strategy, sharing,

“I don’t think Morgan wants to sit next to you in the end she thinks you are more of a threat. To win.”

Ava countered this perspective by highlighting her lack of jury support, telling Vince that she didn’t have the "Jury votes." She emphasized that Morgan’s fear was misplaced, questioning why the HOH would hesitate against her given Morgan’s competition wins.

Strategic appeals for the Final Three

Ava pressed Vince further, presenting her argument as a pathway for him to reach the end. She told him it was "up to him" if he wanted to be in the final two chairs, pointing out that if he brought her, Morgan would not, but she would take him if she won.

Vince acknowledged the strength of this pitch, saying it was about as "compelling as it can get" for a final 3 argument if he could almost guarantee his way.

The conversation also turned to possible jury votes. Vince suggested that Ava would have Kelley and Lauren. Ava disagreed, explaining that she believed the votes would instead fall with "Kelley and Will" over Vince. She added that Lauren could favor Vince if she observed his moves against Morgan, telling him,

“If Lauren sees what you did… I hate to be the bearer of bad news but if you want to win the game. (Bring her).”

Despite these detailed arguments, Vince admitted he had not reached a decision, repeating that he was "split right now" multiple times. Ava pressed for clarity, telling him that if he were going to pick Ashley, she would prefer to know in advance. Vince concluded by promising transparency after the veto meeting, explaining that he would share all his thoughts the next day to ensure nothing unexpected happened.

