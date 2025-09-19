Big Brother 27 spoilers: Strategic deals surface during HOH as final five push forward

Vince from Big Brother 27 (Image via Instagram/@bigbrothercbs)

The latest live feeds of Big Brother 27 captured house guests navigating the Head of Household competition and subsequent strategic conversations.

Vince emerged as the new HOH after an endurance contest that included Keanu and Ashley, with Ava exiting early. Observations from the feeds revealed ongoing discussions between Vince and Keanu about potential moves and veto plans.

The live coverage showed how the final five house guests are positioning themselves as the game moves toward the final four. Other house guests monitored the developments, noting possible deals and shifts in alliances during the HOH period.

Final five dynamics intensify as Vince wins HOH on Big Brother 27

HOH endurance competition

The endurance competition involved house guests maintaining their hold on a cable handle while standing still. Morgan observed that she was not scared and felt that whoever was meant to win would win.

She added that there were people she did not want to win because she would be on the block, and noted that the "best-case scenario" was Vince winning, as she would not be affected by the nominations.

After Ava exited, she explained that it was essentially a competition between Vince and Keanu unless Ashley performed exceptionally well. Morgan reflected on her own experience, noting that she had previously done well in a wall competition, which she described as painful.

Following Ashley’s exit, Keanu and Vince continued competing. Keanu inquired about the "hard version" of the competition, suggesting that if it involved standing on one leg, they could attempt it immediately. Vince agreed to try.

Later in the contest, the two discussed strategy, with Keanu noting that the main focus for the week was the veto, and Vince suggesting that Keanu could drop the competition and take the veto instead.

Strategic discussions post-HOH

Once Vince secured the HOH title, he and Keanu discussed the final four considerations. Vince assured Keanu he was not on his "block." Keanu confirmed that their agreement kept him safe for the week.

They reviewed possible outcomes, with Keanu noting that if Vince stepped aside, he would be secured in the final three. Vince added that he remained concerned about how the game might shift.

Other house guests monitored the developments from the kitchen and living areas. Morgan and Ava discussed Ashley’s progress during the competition. Morgan said it was "crazy" how everyone’s worst-case scenario was Keanu winning. Ava responded,

"I know. I saw Keanu doing it. And I was like, let me try to change my hand. And it was like, I was like, well.. yeah, you looked solid, girl."

HOH ceremony and house reactions

Vince officially assumed the HOH role after returning from the diary room. Morgan noted her excitement about reaching the "final five" while observing the black-and-white memory wall.

Keanu commented that Vince, as HOH, is now part of the "final four." Morgan later received her HOH letter, which included a message from her mother:

"You being on Big Brother is very surreal for me. I have loved this show for so many years and now I get to experience it in a whole new way. Your kindness, humor and authenticity of who you are truly stands out and I’m proud to call you my daughter."

Meanwhile, Ava and Ashley discussed potential deals during the competition. Ava asked whether a deal had been made. Ashley replied that she did not see what happened.

Ava suggested that someone might have "thrown" the competition and noted that the situation did not make sense to her. Ashley mentioned that he had tears.

Stay tune for more updates.